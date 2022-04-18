Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the latest Motorola phone to get stable Android 12 update

Motorola has lagged behind the likes of Samsung and OPPO when it comes to updating its phones to Android 12. While Samsung and OPPO have already updated a large number of smartphones, Motorola has only updated a handful of phones. After rolling out the stable Android 12 update to the Moto G50 and Moto G200 in select markets, the Lenovo-owned brand is now extending the newest Android version to one more phone: the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Motorola has started rolling out a stable Android 12 update to the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The update is identified by the software version S1RA32.41-20-16 and is currently available for the XT2153-1-DS model. So far, the stable rollout has only gone live in Brazil, with more regions to follow suit soon.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

How to get Android 12 on your Motorola Edge 20 Pro?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro owners can look forward to receiving the stable Android 12 update in the coming days/weeks. The update has already started rolling out in Brazil, and users in other regions can expect to receive it soon. To manually check for the update, navigate to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates. You can also use the Motorola Rescue and Smart Assistant Tool to obtain the latest firmware package and flash it using a PC.

Android 12 brings a plethora of new features, including a Material You redesign, revamped notification pane, reworked home screen widgets, Privacy Dashboard, camera and mic indicators and toggles, and much more.

List of Motorola smartphones that have received Android 12:

Moto G Pro

Moto G30

Moto G200

Moto G50

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola phones next in the line to get Android 12 razr 5G

razr 2020

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5g

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

Source: Lenovo Community Forums