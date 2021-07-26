Leaked render shows off the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in all its glory

Motorola is set to release a trio of devices, and we’ve already seen some pretty extensive leaks that tell us a lot about them. The Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Pro are set to launch sometime in the near future, and today, we have our best look yet at the Motorola Edge 20 Pro thanks to a newly leaked render.

We’ve already seen renders of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro before, but they were very low-resolution images that were posted on the site of Chinese regulatory agency TENAA. Famed leaker OnLeaks recently managed to get some high-quality renders of the Motorola Edge 20, though we were still left with the low-resolution renders of the Pro variant. Now thanks to leaker Evan Blass, we get to see the device in much higher quality.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro “Sierra” pic.twitter.com/qHFl7Pu38X — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

We know a lot already about this particular device thanks to a slew of leaks that also came from Blass. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro seems to be coming to Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and Latin America, and it’ll feature a flagship SoC – Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 – with 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. The display on the Edge 2 Pro isn’t quite flagship-grade – it seems to measure 6.67-inches, has a 2400×1080 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also not curved in any way, which means the original meaning behind the “Edge” in the branding has been lost.

In any case, what matters to us isn’t the branding but rather the specs, features, and pricing. For starters, the phone’s three cameras (pictured in the renders) seem impressive. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro may have a 108MP primary sensor alongside a 16MP wide-angle lens (which doubles up as a macro camera) and an 8MP telephoto lens with 5X zoom. On the front, the camera is either a 16MP sensor for the Chinese variant or a 32MP sensor for the global variant, and it’s housed underneath the cutout in the top-center of the display. The device will have an ample 4500mAh battery powering it. It seems to have a mono speaker, a Google Assistant button, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and display output support for Motorola’s “Ready For” platform.

There’s no word yet on a global launch date or pricing, but Motorola has scheduled a launch event for August 5th in China where they may show off the new device.