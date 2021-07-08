Motorola Edge 20 series spotted on certification site ahead of launch

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to unveil several new smartphones under the Edge series. The last couple of leaks revealed plenty about the new devices, including their codenames and specifications. Now ahead of the official launch, the phones have been spotted on TENNA, confirming many of the previously leaked details.

Two new Motorola phones with model numbers X2143-1 and XT2153-1 have popped up on the TENNA certification website (via MySmartPrice). The X2143-1 is expected to be the Motorola Edge 20 code-named “Berlin” while the XT2153-1 is believed to be the Motorola Edge 20 Pro (code-named “Pstar”).

TENNA listings also give us a glimpse at the design of both phones. As you can see in the images below, both phones have a near-identical design.

As per TENNA, the Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution. The listing mentions an octa-core processor with up to 2.4GHz frequency, which according to the previous leaks, might be the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Notably, Motorola has already confirmed to launch a phone featuring this SoC.

Meanwhile, the Moto Edge 20 Pro listing reveals that the phone would feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ panel, an octa-core chipset with up to 3.2GHz speed, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, a 4,230mAh battery, and Android 11.

According to Evan Blass, the new Motorola Edge 20 series is set to launch by the end of this month and will consist of three models: the Motorola Edge 20, the Edge 20 Lite, and the Edge 20 Pro. As per Evan, the regular Moto Edge 20 will be offered in three variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

TENNA listings lack details about cameras and other specs, but thanks to previous leaks we know quite a lot about the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro. Last month Evan Blass revealed that the Moto Edge 20 (code-named “Berlin”) would sport a 120Hz high refresh rate display, a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter, a 32MP front camera, Snapdragon 778G chipset, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Moto Edge 20 Pro (code-named “Pstar), on the other hand, is rumored to feature the same display and camera sensors but will opt for the Snapdragon 870 chipset.