Motorola Edge 20 series launches with an affordable flagship and two mid-range phones

Following a long run-up of leaks and rumors, Motorola has taken the wraps off of the Motorola Edge 20 series, the next line of phones in Motorola’s premium Edge brand. The Edge 20 series is comprised of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, the Motorola Edge 20, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, all of which support 5G connectivity and will be available for purchase in Europe late August.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge 20 Display 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED HDR10+ FHD+ “Amazon HDR”

144Hz screen refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 256GB flash storage Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 108MP

108MP Secondary: 8MP 5x optical zoom

8MP 5x optical zoom Tertiary: 16MP ultra-wide

16MP ultra-wide Quarternary: Macro Front Camera 32MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Bottom-mounted speaker

IP52 rating Software Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the highest-end device out of the trio, and it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 as the system-on-chip. On top of that, it has a 6.7-inch full HD 10-bit color OLED panel and “Amazon HDR”. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz as well. There’s up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery that can charge at up to 30W speeds. Camera-wise, it has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP 5x optical zoom secondary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide, and a macro camera. Finally, there’s 5G support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Edge 20: Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge 20 Display 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED HDR10+ FHD+

144Hz screen refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Adreno 642L GPU RAM and Storage Up to 8GB RAM

128GB flash storage Battery & Charging 4,000 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 108MP

108MP Secondary: 8MP 3x optical zoom

8MP 3x optical zoom Tertiary: 16MP ultra-wide

16MP ultra-wide Quarternary: Macro Front Camera 32MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port Other features Bottom-mounted speaker

IP52 rating Software Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 is in the middle of the pack and features nearly the same camera system as the Pro model, but it has a slightly downgraded telephoto lens. It has the upper mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, but retains much of the same features and even design of the Pro model. The battery is also slightly downgraded — from 4,500 mAh in the Pro to 4,000 mAh in this model.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge 20 Display 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED HDR10+ FHD+

90Hz screen refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 720

Mali G57 GPU RAM and Storage Up to 8GB RAM

128GB flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 108MP

108MP Secondary: 16MP ultra-wide

16MP ultra-wide Tertiary: Macro Front Camera 32MP Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port Other features Bottom-mounted speaker

IP52 rating Software Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the most budget-oriented of the trio, and it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 720 in place of a Qualcomm chipset. The ultra-wide camera is also dropped, though the rest of the specifications manage to stay mostly the same. The display refresh rate drops down to 90Hz, but it’s still HDR10+ and full HD+. The battery is slightly bigger at 5000mAh, which is nice.

Software

In a communication blunder, Motorola initially told Android Authority that the company will only guarantee one major software update and two years of security updates, but they have since backtracked and told the publication that the Motorola Edge 20 series will get two major OS updates. That means the Motorola Edge 20 series will get updates to Android 12 and Android 13. Two years of OS updates is a lot more reasonable than one year, especially given the price of these phones, though it’s certainly nowhere near the best.

All three devices are launching with support for Motorola’s “Ready For” platform, which is the company’s equivalent to Samsung DeX.

Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 series will be available for purchase in Europe in the following configurations:

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Available August at £649.99/€699.99 in Midnight Blue, Blue Vegan Leather, or Iridescent White

Motorola Edge 20: Available August at £429.99/€499.99 in Frosted Gray, Frosted Emerald, or Frosted White

Motorola Edge 20 Lite: Available September at £299.99/€349.99 in Lagoon Green or Electric Graphite

The Motorola Edge 20 series is also coming to Asia and Latin America. In the Middle East, the Edge 20 Lite and Pro models will be available. One of these devices will come to North America this fall, though Motorola hasn’t confirmed yet which one will make it stateside.