Grab the Motorola Edge 20 wallpapers before the phone’s release!

Motorola is gearing up to launch several new phones in the Edge series. We’ve already learned quite a bit about the upcoming devices through various leaks, including their codenames and specifications. The devices have also received TENAA certification, which means that the launch is right around the corner. But Motorola is yet to make an official announcement. While we’re waiting for the company to lift the covers off the new Edge 20 series, leaker Evan Blass has shared the new wallpapers that will come preloaded on the devices.

In a recent tweet, Blass shared eight wallpapers that you can expect to see on the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series. Here’s what they look like:

If you like any of these wallpapers, you can download the full-resolution image by following this link. If none of these wallpapers catch your fancy, make sure to check out our post on the best wallpaper apps for Android to find something that fits your style.

The Motorola Edge 20 series will likely hit the market towards the end of this month, and it will include three devices — the Motorola Edge 20, the Edge 20 Lite, and the Edge 20 Pro. Previous leaks suggest that the Edge 20 (codenamed “Berlin”) will feature a 120Hz high refresh display, a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 32MP selfie camera, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Edge 20 Pro (codenamed “Pstar”) will feature the same display and camera sensors, but it will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip instead. For more information about the upcoming Edge 20 series devices, check out this post.