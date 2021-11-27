Save $400 on the Motorola Edge 2020 in this early Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday is officially done and dusted, but with Cyber Monday right around the corner, the season of great discounts is not over just yet. Motorola’s Cyber Monday deals are already live, and the Lenovo-owned company is offering generous discounts on several popular phones, including the Motorola Edge (2020).

If you are looking for a capable mid-range smartphone under $500 that offers a premium design, a great display, and powerful performance, you can’t get wrong with the Motorola Edge (2020,) especially at this discounted price of $400. That’s $300 off its original price of $700.

For $400, the Motorola Edge (2020) gives you a beautifully curved OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. A quad-camera setup is on the back, consisting of a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 16MP telephoto shooter, and a depth sensor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs a near-stock version of Android 11. Other notable highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 25MP selfie shooter, Bluetooth 5.1, and microSD card support.

The Edge (2020) isn’t the only Motorola phone to receive a huge discount. The quirky little Motorola Razr 5G is also on sale and can be yours for just $800, a whopping $600 discount from its original price of $1,400. Similarly, the Motorola One 5G, Moto G Stylus, and Moto G100 are also seeing decent discounts. For more details, check out our deals roundup for Motorola phones.