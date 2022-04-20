Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge Plus start receiving the stable Android 12 update

Motorola is on a roll. In the last two weeks, the Lenov0-owned brand has updated several budget and mid-range smartphones to Android 12. The Moto G200 picked up the Android 12 update last week, with the Moto G50 receiving the same just a few days apart. Then earlier this week, we saw the Motorola Edge 20 Pro receiving its stable update. And now, two more phones are joining the Android 12 party: Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola Edge (2021)

The stable Android 12 update is making its way to the Motorola Edge (2021). It’s currently rolling out to the XT21411-2-SS variant and carries software version S1RM32.48-18-11. In addition to the usual Android 12 bump, the update also packs March 2022 security patches. The update has only been spotted in the US, but we expect the company to expand the rollout to more markets soon.

Screenshot credit: Jeffrey van de Velde (via Twitter)

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola has also started rolling out Android 12 to the Motorola Edge Plus from 2020. The update is currently live for the XT2061-3-SS model in parts of Europe, and it’s identified by the build number S1PB32.41-10-17.

Motorola Edge (2021) and Motorola Edge Plus owners should receive the Android 12 update in the next few days. Keep an eye out for the OTA notification. As it’s the case with staged OTA rollouts, the update will only reach a small set of units initially, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. This gives Motorola some time to analyze the stability of the build and avoid pushing a potentially buggy update to everyone at once.

What’s new in Android 12 and My UX?

Motorola Edge (2021) / Edge Plus owners can look forward to many new features in the Android 12 release. From a brand new Material You design and wallpaper-based theming system to revamped notification and Privacy Dashboard, the latest version of Android is chockful of features and improvements. Motorola has also backed in some new My UX experiences, including new camera features and new “Ready For” experiences.

