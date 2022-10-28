The Motorola Edge packs some impressive specifications, but its initial price when released was a bit too much to swallow for some. Thankfully, the handset has come down in price since then, and now it is being offered at nearly its lowest price yet.

The Motorola Edge has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ 144Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The smartphone has 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup with the main camera sporting a 108MP sensor. In addition to the 108MP sensor, it also has a 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. As far as the front-facing camera goes, you'll be capturing selfies with a 32MP sensor.

The handset has a large 5,000mAh battery that Motorola claims will last up to two days on a single charge. If you need to top of the battery quickly, you'll be happy to know that the Motorola Edge is capable of 30W TurboPower fast charging. When it comes to security, it has a side mounted fingerprint sensor and can be unlocked using facial recognition.

For the most part, the Motorola Edge is an impressive handset. When it originally made its debut in 2021, it was priced at $699.99. But for a limited time, the handset is on sale through Amazon and has been discounted by $450, bringing it down to $249.99. With research, it looks like Amazon recently had it priced far lower than its MSRP, coming in at $349.99, but even then, the newly discounted price still takes $100 off. You can also pick it up at Best Buy, but it will cost a little more, coming in at $299.99.

While the price is great it won't be that way forever, so if you click the link and find that the there is a discrepancy, there is the chance that it has either sold out or the promotion is no longer available. If you feel a bit overwhelmed and unsure, you can always check out our preview of the device, where we go through the ins and outs of the handset. For more options you can also check out our guide highlighting some of the best smartphones that are currently on the market.