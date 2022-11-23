Motorola Edge 2022 Motorola Edge 2022 $499.99 $599.99 Save $100 The Motorola Edge runs on a less powerful Dimensity 1050 SoC, but it still brings a lot of what made the Edge Plus above so good -- at a lower price. $499.99 at Best Buy

Although Motorola doesn't quite grab the headlines like it used to, it still produces a wide variety of smartphones that offer a lot of value. The Motorola Edge 2022 was first announced in the summer, and now, during Black Friday, it's getting a discount, making it an even better deal than it was before.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The OLED display comes in at 6.6 inches and has a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR10+, which is great if you're into gaming or watching movies. In addition, you get a dual speaker setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery that Motorola says can last up to two days on a single charge.

If you're in need of a charge, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers quick charging at 30W when plugged in, 15W when on wireless, and can even charge another device wirelessly at 5W. When it comes to the camera, the rear main camera comes in at 50MP, with the ultrawide at 13MP and the depth sensor at 2MP. You'll be able to shoot selfies in most conditions and get great results thanks to the 32MP front-facing camera.

Regarding software, it comes preloaded with Android 12, and the company has committed to keeping the phone up to date for up to three years, meaning, at some point, it will be able to be upgraded to Android 15. The Motorola Edge 2022 is a good handset, offering just enough in every category to make it a keeper. Now, with its lower price, it could be a tempting option if it checks all your boxes.