The Motorola Edge 2022 is now available on T-Mobile

The Motorola Edge (2022) was announced a couple of weeks ago and is the latest entry in the company’s line of mobile phones for 2022. While it might not carry the most high-end specifications, it does have some alluring components, making it a smartphone worth looking at. With that said, the phone is now available for purchase in the United States through T-Mobile.

The highlight of the Motorola Edge is undoubtedly its large 6.6-inch OLED display with support for HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, and it has 256GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not offer room for expansion via microSD, but 256GB should be enough internal storage for the average user.

The device has a triple camera array on the rear, with the primary camera packing a 50MP sensor. There is also a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The Motorola Edge has a large 5,000mAh battery and can support wireless charging up to 15W. As for security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint reader and software protection with Motorola’s ThinkShield for mobile. Last but not least, it has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The Motorola Edge (2022) is now available for purchase from T-Mobile for $498. T-Mobile offers a wide variety of plans that can fit most budgets. The carrier’s most popular Magenta Max plan not only offers great wireless service but also includes perks like free subscriptions to Netflix and Apple TV Plus. In addition, Magenta Max plans feature 40GB of hotspot data, unlimited international texting and 2G data, unlimited use of in-flight internet service, and access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. If signing up for wireless service, the phone can be paid for in monthly installments of $20.75 per month. The handset will be free when adding a line to an existing plan.

Motorola Edge 2022 The Motorola Edge 2022 promises to be a decent mid-range smartphone that does everything it says on the box to provide a well rounded experience.

The unlocked version will be available for pre-order from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The unlocked variant will have a limited-time launch price of $499.99 and will be released on September 22.

