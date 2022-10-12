This Prime Early Access deal brings the Motorola Edge 2022 down to $500

Amazon is offering steep discounts on some of the best smartphones out there right now. We’ve already highlighted a bunch of them here at XDA, but we think this Prime Early Access deal on the Motorola Edge 2022 also deserves a special mention. You can purchase an unlocked variant of the Motorola Edge 2022 for just $500 for a limited time. That’s $100 cheaper than its usual price, which makes it much easier for us to recommend this particular phone over some other options in this segment.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is a premium mid-range phone that offers some head-turning features for its price. We’re looking at features like wireless charging, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.6-inch 144Hz OLED panel. It also gets passing grades in some other departments including performance and cameras, so there’s not a lot to complain about. It also supports 5G and works with almost all carriers in the US, so it’s already a better phone to consider than a lot of other options out there.

The Motorola Edge 2022 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging. It also comes with Android 12 out of the box and Motorola is promising three full Android updates, meaning it will eventually see Android 15. As for the optics, the Edge 2022 sports a 50MP main camera along with a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. We have more details about the cameras along with some samples in our Motorola Edge 2022 hands-on post, so be sure to check it out.

If you have a bit more room to splurge then you can also check out the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 which can be yours for just $700 right now. It offers a much better experience with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, an advanced camera system, and more.