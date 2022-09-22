The Motorola Edge 2022 is now available at Amazon and Best Buy for $499.99

The Motorola Edge (2022) was first announced about a month ago, and it might not be the best Android smartphone on the market, but it still has things about it that could make it a worthwhile purchase. At the top of the month, the phone was exclusively available through US wireless carrier T-Mobile. Now, the unlocked variant has been made available through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and even Motorola’s own website.

Perhaps the big head turner for the Motorola Edge is its large 6.6-inch OLED display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor and packs 8GB RAM, and has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. As far as its internal storage is concerned, the phone has 256GB of onboard storage but does not offer room for expansion via a microSD card. While it might not sound like a lot, 256B of internal storage should be enough for the average user.

The Motorola Edge has a triple camera array that is spearheaded by the phone’s 50MP primary camera. There is also a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. For those who like to shoot selfies, the phone has an impressive 32MP front-facing camera. The handset should provide all-day battery life thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery. It offers 30W TurboPower charging through USB-C and also supports wireless charging up to 15W. In case of an emergency, the Edge will be able to wirelessly charge other devices at 5W. The in-display fingerprint reader with Motorola’s ThinkShield should provide enough security to keep people feeling comfortable.

The unlocked variant of the Motorola Edge (2022) is now available for purchase from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola’s own website, priced at $499.99. Motorola states that this price is a limited-time promotion, with the regular price being $599.99. If you’re looking to find it on contract, you can head to the T-Mobile website.