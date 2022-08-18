The Motorola Edge (2022) is a sub-$600 smartphone with a 144Hz display and mmWave 5G support

Motorola debuted a new 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 SoC in the U.S. market today. The all-new Motorola Edge (2022) is a sub-$600 smartphone packing a 144Hz high refresh rate OLED panel, a substantial battery, a triple camera setup on the back, and mmWave 5G support.

The Motorola Edge (2022) runs Android 12 out of the box, and it seems to be a decent option for those looking for a mmWave 5G device that offers a couple of premium features at an affordable price. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its hardware.

Motorola Edge (2022): Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge (2022) Dimensions & Weight 160.86 x 74.24 x 8.24mm

170g Display 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED

10-bit display

144Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1050 RAM & Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

30W wired fast charging support

15W wireless fast charging support

5W reverse wireless charging support Security – Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, Omni Directional PDAF

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Depth sensor: 2MP Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB 2.0 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos certified)

3 microphones Connectivity 5G (mmWave & sub-6GHz)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software Android 12 Other Features IP52 certification

The Motorola Edge (2022) follows the same design language as other recently released Motorola devices, featuring a pill-shaped camera island in the top-left corner of the back panel, the Motorola batwing logo in the center, and a slight curve on either edge to make the phone more comfortable to hold. Over on the front, you get a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 144Hz and features a centered hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie shooter.

On the inside, the Motorola Edge (2022) packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 SoC. The octa-core SoC features two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz coupled with six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. You get the option to pair the SoC with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

While the Motorola Edge (2022) might not be among the best camera phones in the sub-$600 price range, it features respectable camera hardware for the price. The device sports a 50MP f/1.8 main camera which offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and Omni Directional PDAF, a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module also houses a dual-LED flash to light up subjects in dark environments.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Edge (2022) offers both mmWave (Verizon only) and sub-6GHz 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, and three microphones.

Rounding off the hardware is a 5,000mAh battery that features support for 30W wired fast charging. The device also supports 15W wireless fast charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, which is definitely a bonus. Motorola claims that the device can last up to two days on a single charge, but we’ll have to put this to the test in our in-depth review of the device.

On the software front, the Motorola Edge (2022) comes with Motorola’s MyUX skin based on Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Edge (2022) will go on sale in the U.S. via T-Mobile at an introductory price of $498 in the coming weeks with a limited-time offer to pick it up for free when adding a line. It will also be available through AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, and Visible subsequently.

The device will also be available unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola for an introductory price of $499.99 for a limited period of time. The unlocked variant will set you back $599.99 after the promotion ends. The phone will be available in a single Mineral Gray colorway.

Are you looking for a new smartphone that offers mmWave 5G support? What do you think of the new Motorola Edge (2022)? Let us know in the comments section below.