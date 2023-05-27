Motorola Edge+ (2023) The 2023 flagship Edge+ brings an impressive spec sheet and an affordable price. From the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to the 165Hz pOLED display, Motorola is offering North Americans perhaps its most complete high-end phone in years. Pros Ultra smooth 165Hz OLED screen Great battery life with fast charging support A good set of cameras Cons Limited carrier availability in the U.S. $800 at Motorola $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is the company's latest flagship smartphone that checks all the right boxes to go head-to-head with the best Android phones out there. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a smooth 165Hz screen, and an impressive triple camera setup at the back. It's also priced competitively to undercut a lot of flagships by a significant margin, so it should definitely be on your list of phones to consider in 2023. It carries the same $800 price tag as the base variant of the Galaxy S23, so we decided to run a quick comparison and see how they stack up against each other. Let's a take look at the Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23 match-up to find out which flagship smartphone is better to buy in 2023.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Pricing and availability

The 2023 model of the Motorola Edge+ recently went on sale for $800. The company is only offering the 8GB + 512GB variant of the phone in the U.S., and you can grab it from Motorola's website, Amazon, and Best Buy, along with a couple of carriers. Samsung's Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has been available for quite some time now, and it's also readily available to buy in the U.S. You can pick up a Galaxy S23 for a starting price of $800 as well, but keep in mind that you'll only get the base variant of the phone with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage at that price. We recommend buying the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23, which will cost you $860.

The Motorola Edge+ is only available in "Interstellar Black" color in the U.S. for now, whereas the Galaxy S23 is available in Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream, along with Samsung.com exclusive Lime and Graphite colors.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the specs table to see how these two phones stack up against each other on paper:



Motorola Edge+ (2023) Samsung Galaxy S23 Brand Motorola Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch pOLED, FHD+ (2400x1080), 394ppi, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 256GB, 512GB Battery 5100mAh, 68W TurboPower wired, 15W wireless, 5W power share 3,900mAh Operating System Android 13 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.34x3.07x.34 inches (161.16x74x8.59mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm) Colors Interstellar Black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 7.16 ounces (203g) 5.93 ounces (168g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Design and build quality

The new Motorola Edge+ looks very different from its predecessor. It still has the classic Motorola aesthetic, but it switches things up with a quad-curved panel for a classy look and a comfortable in-hand feel. It's only available in the Interstellar Black colorway, but it looks great and has a textured back glass which adds to the overall premium look and feel of the device. The new Motorola Edge+ model comes with a square camera module as opposed to the vertically aligned module that we saw on its predecessor. It looks better overall as the module takes less space on the back and looks cleaner. The device sports Gorilla Glass Victus panels on both front and back, along with an aluminum frame in the middle.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 looks nothing like the new Motorola Edge+, as it has a more minimal look and feel overall. The back of this particular phone has three individual camera cutouts that are vertically aligned, and there's no textured finish on the back. It's available in a variety of colors, but they all look very simple with no fancy finish. It also has a simple flat glass panel on the front and back, so there is no curved display like the one you get on the Motorola phone. It comes with an armored aluminum frame along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels on the front and back. Design is entirely subjective, so we'll let you pick the one you like better. But keep in mind that one of these phones is more compact than the other, meaning you'll have to pick between the two based on the size preference.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is more compact, and it's also thinner and lighter overall. As you can see from the specs sheet, it only stands 5.4 inches tall as opposed to the 6.34-inch height of the Edge+, so you'll feel more comfortable reaching all four corners of the screen. It's also a bit lighter, so it'll be more comfortable to hold and use on a daily basis. It's perfect for those who like using compact phones, but you'll have to make peace with a relatively smaller display. Both phones are just as durable with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and they also carry the same IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Display

As far as the displays are concerned, you get a 6.67-inch OLED panel with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate on the new Motorola Edge+. It's definitely a bit on the bigger side compared to the Galaxy S23's 6.1-inch AMOLED panel, which almost has the same resolution and tops out at 120Hz. The Galaxy S23's panel will appear a tad sharper due to the higher PPI count, and it also has a higher peak brightness compared to the Edge+. Motorola has also fitted its flagship phone with what it calls a quad-curve panel that looks great and feels comfortable to use. In contrast, the Galaxy S23 has a simple flat panel with no curves whatsoever.

You may or may not like the curved panels on the Motorola Edge+, but the display quality is great overall. You won't notice a significant difference in the quality of screens on these phones, so you can't go wrong with either of them. Bigger panels tend to offer better and more immersive media consumption experiences, so you might want to consider buying the Motorola Edge+ if you like watching movies or playing games on your phone. Both phones have a punch-hole cutout towards the top of the panel for the selfie camera, and they also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Internals and software

Both phones in this comparison are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Samsung is using a custom version of this chip for the Galaxy S23 called Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. It's slightly overclocked for better CPU and GPU performance, and it also happens to be the first to use Qualcomm Snapdragon's new Cognitive ISP. We suggest you stop by our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy breakdown post to learn more about it in detail. You are not going to notice any significant difference in performance between the two phones, so we suggest you look at other specs and compare them before making a purchase decision.

It's worth noting that Motorola is only selling the 512GB of the new Edge+ in the United States, meaning you get the 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant for $800. All variants of the Galaxy S23 come with 8GB of RAM, but you're limited to 256GB of storage. Notably, the base variant of Samsung's compact flagship comes with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage as opposed to using the updated UFS 4.0 storage spec in the Edge+. Granted, you'll find a lot of Galaxy S23 deals to make the 256GB easier on your wallet, but you'll still be working with less storage compared to the Motorola Edge+. There's no support for storage expansion on either of these phones, so keep that in mind.

As for the batteries, you get a massive 5100mAh battery inside the Motorola Edge+, whereas the Galaxy S23 tops out with a 3900mAh unit. Not only will the Edge+ last you longer between charges, but it also allows for faster top-ups thanks to the support for up to 68W wired charging. The Galaxy S23 only supports up to 25W charging which is laughably slow in comparison, and it'll take you almost two hours to charge fully. Motorola also includes a compatible fast charger in the box, meaning you don't have to worry about buying the right charger for it separately. You also get 15W wireless charging on both phones, and you can also use their reverse wireless charging feature to charge another Qi-compatible device at 5W (4.5W in the case of Galaxy S23), be it a phone or an accessory.

Both phones come with Android 13, but they offer a slightly different software experience overall due to their custom skins. Samsung's OneUI is known to offer more features, while Motorola's version has fewer customization options. They're both well-optimized and are equally reliable for day-to-day usage, so you don't have to worry about missing out on any essentials. The Motorola Edge+ will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security updates, whereas the Galaxy S23 is promised to receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Camera

Both smartphones in this comparison are fitted with three cameras at the back, which include a main/primary sensor along with a telephoto and an ultrawide camera. In the case of the Motorola Edge+, you are looking at a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view, and a 12MP f/1.6 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It definitely looks more promising on paper compared to the Galaxy S23's triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP f/1.2 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Selfies are handled by a 60MP f/2.2 and a 12MP f/2.2 sensor on the Motorola Edge+ and Galaxy S23, respectively. Both smartphones can capture some crisp photos with lots of detail and accurate colors, provided there's enough light in the scene. You can expect them to produce great results, be it using the main, ultrawide, or telephoto lens. They do take a step back in terms of the overall quality in low-light situations, but that's nothing out of the ordinary, and you still get away with some clean-looking shots like the ones we've attached below. The selfies captured using both phones also look great, with tons of details and accurate focus.

Both smartphones can record 4K videos at up to 60fps using rear and front cameras. They can also record 8K videos at up to 30fps using the rear cameras, so there are no differences there. We haven't had a chance to capture the same set of photos using both phones for a side-by-side comparison just yet, so we're attaching different samples captured using both phones below for you to get a better understanding of what to expect from these phones.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) camera samples:

Samsung Galaxy S23 camera samples:

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which to buy?

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) and Samsung Galaxy S23 are two of the most powerful smartphones you can buy right now. They're both packed with powerful internals, and they also offer a good software experience for reliable day-to-day usage. So the purchase decision eventually boils down to the size of the phone you're comfortable using. If you don't have a size preference and are comfortable using a relatively big-sized phone with almost a 6.7-inch edge-to-edge curved screen, then you'll love what Motorola has to offer with its 2023 Edge+ model.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Best overall The 2023 flagship Edge+ brings an impressive spec sheet and an affordable price. From the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to the 165Hz pOLED display, Motorola is offering North Americans perhaps its most complete high-end phone in years. $800 at Motorola $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

It's easily one of the most powerful phones you can buy that looks great, performs well enough to go toe-to-toe with the best phones out there, and can also last for a day on a single charge without any hiccups. Compared to the Galaxy S23, the Motorola Edge+ has a bigger and more fluid display and a bigger battery with support for faster wired charging. The cameras on the Edge+ are also at par with what Samsung has to offer, if not better. Motorola came prepared with this one, and it's shaping up to be one of the top flagships in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S23 For those who prefer compact phones $700 $800 Save $100 The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more. $800 at Samsung $700 at Best Buy $699 at Amazon

But if you'd rather buy a more compact phone and don't mind putting up with a relatively smaller battery and slower charging speeds, then you can't go wrong with the Galaxy S23. It's every bit as powerful as the new Motorola phone, and it checks a lot of other boxes to offer a well-rounded experience. Samsung's compact flagship is also more widely available in the U.S. compared to the Motorola Edge+, so the Galaxy S23 is better for those who tend to get their phones from carriers.