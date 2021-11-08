Motorola Edge 30 with 68W charging and Moto E30 revealed in new leaks

Motorola isn’t quite the titan of the mobile industry it once was, but the company still sells plenty of smartphones, especially in South America and other regions outside the United States. Motorola released the Moto G20 tablet and Moto G Pure budget phone last month, and now it’s preparing two more devices — the flagship Motorola Edge 30 and budget Moto E30.

TechnikNews has shared information about the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which has the internal codename “Rogue” and the model number XT-2201. The phone is expected to have a Qualcomm SM8450 chipset (which will likely be called the Snapdragon 895 or 898), dedicated Google Assistant button (at least in Europe), 144Hz 6.67-inch OLED screen, and 500mAh battery. Two memory capacities will be available, 8 and 12GB, as well as two storage options, 128 and 256GB. There likely won’t be any microSD card slot for adding more storage, but it will support 68W charging.

Even though the Edge 30 Ultra will undoubtedly be a flagship, the phone is only expected to have an IP certification rating of IP52, while most flagship phones for the past few years have been IP68. With that lower rating, the Edge 30 Ultra would only survive occasional splashes of water and some dust particles, not a full submersion. TechnikNews expects the phone will arrive in China first, under the name ‘Motorola Edge X,’ followed by a global release in January.

Meanwhile, Evan Blass has released images of the Motorola Moto E30 on Twitter (via GSMArena). Despite the similar name to the Edge 30 Ultra, this is just another phone in Motorola’s long-running ‘E’ series of budget phones. It has already been listed on some of Motorola’s regional sites, which say the E30 has a Unisoc T700 chipset, Android 11 Go Edition, 32GB of storage with microSD support, 2GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch 720p LCD screen, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Neither phone seems particularly interesting, aside from the 68W charging capabilities on the Edge 30 Ultra, but Motorola will still likely sell a boatload (or two, or three) of these devices. If the global release date of January for the Moto Edge 30 turns out to be true, it will end up directly competing with the Galaxy S22 series.