Motorola Edge 30 goes official in some regions with Snapdragon 778G Plus
Motorola recently released the Motorola Edge Plus in the United States, confusingly dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the rest of the world. “Pro” (or, I guess, “Plus”) would generally indicate the existence of a non-pro Edge device… though that wasn’t the case. However, last week a set of real-life photos leaked that looked like they could be the Moto Edge 30, and as it turns out, that’s exactly what they were. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 has gone on sale in selected regions, and it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus.
Motorola Edge 30: Specifications
|Specification
|Motorola Edge 30
|Dimensions
|159.38 x 74.24 x 6.79mm
|Display
|
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
|RAM and Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Rear Camera
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|Connectivity
|
|Security
|Unknown
|Software
|Android 12 with My UX
Another day, another mid-range smartphone
The Motorola Edge 30 is a more mid-range offering that accompanies the Pro variant, though weirdly, it’s not on sale in the U.S. It packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a full HD resolution and a refresh rate that goes up as high as 144Hz. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W charging, and a triple camera assortment on the back. The primary camera comes in at 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture, and the secondary camera is a 50MP ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view. The third is just a depth sensor.
The Moto Edge 30 launches with Android 12 already in tow, and the company is promising an additional two years of platform updates on top of that. That means you’ll get Android 13 and Android 14, though the company is also throwing in bi-monthly security updates for an additional year, too.
You can pick up this device in Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, or Supermoon Silver, but its availability is… weird, to say the least. Motorola says that it’s available in selected European markets, and will be available in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, India, and the U.K. If you’re in the rest of Europe, the U.S., or any other region, then you’re out of luck. Motorola says that it starts at €449.99 in Europe, and it’s already available at £379.99 in the U.K., about average for a mid-range device such as this. If the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is anything to go by, the phone might at least be decent.
You can check out wallpapers from the phone if you’re interested in giving your a new, inspired-by-Motorola look.