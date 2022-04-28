Motorola Edge 30 goes official in some regions with Snapdragon 778G Plus

Motorola recently released the Motorola Edge Plus in the United States, confusingly dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the rest of the world. “Pro” (or, I guess, “Plus”) would generally indicate the existence of a non-pro Edge device… though that wasn’t the case. However, last week a set of real-life photos leaked that looked like they could be the Moto Edge 30, and as it turns out, that’s exactly what they were. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 has gone on sale in selected regions, and it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus.

Motorola Edge 30: Specifications

Specification Motorola Edge 30 Dimensions 159.38 x 74.24 x 6.79mm Display 6.5-inch AMOLED

144Hz

Full HD resolution SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,020 mAh battery

33W fast wired charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

50MP f/1.8 Secondary: 50MP ultra-wide

50MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.4 Connectivity 5G sub 6GHz

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

WiFi 6E

USB-C Security Unknown Software Android 12 with My UX

Another day, another mid-range smartphone

The Motorola Edge 30 is a more mid-range offering that accompanies the Pro variant, though weirdly, it’s not on sale in the U.S. It packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a full HD resolution and a refresh rate that goes up as high as 144Hz. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W charging, and a triple camera assortment on the back. The primary camera comes in at 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture, and the secondary camera is a 50MP ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view. The third is just a depth sensor.

The Moto Edge 30 launches with Android 12 already in tow, and the company is promising an additional two years of platform updates on top of that. That means you’ll get Android 13 and Android 14, though the company is also throwing in bi-monthly security updates for an additional year, too.

You can pick up this device in Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, or Supermoon Silver, but its availability is… weird, to say the least. Motorola says that it’s available in selected European markets, and will be available in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, India, and the U.K. If you’re in the rest of Europe, the U.S., or any other region, then you’re out of luck. Motorola says that it starts at €449.99 in Europe, and it’s already available at £379.99 in the U.K., about average for a mid-range device such as this. If the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is anything to go by, the phone might at least be decent.

You can check out wallpapers from the phone if you’re interested in giving your a new, inspired-by-Motorola look.