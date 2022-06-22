Motorola Edge 30 Lite render gives us our first look at the upcoming mid-ranger

In March this year, we first heard of Motorola’s plans to launch four Edge-series smartphones in 2022. At the time, renowned leaker Evan Blass revealed that the company would launch the Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30, Edge 30 Lite, and a device codenamed Dubai+. Soon thereafter, Motorola confirmed this leak by launching the Moto Edge 30 in some regions. While the company is yet to release any information about the remaining devices, Blass has now shared an image of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Lite.

The image (via 91mobiles) gives us our first look at the affordable device. As you can see, it follows the same design language as the Motorola Edge 30. However, it features a textured back panel with a slightly different camera island in the top-left corner. The device appears to have a dual-camera setup on the back with text highlighting the 64MP primary shooter. Its volume rocker and power button reside on the right edge.

Although the image doesn’t reveal everything about the device, previous leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.28-inch 120Hz POLED display, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with a 4,020mAh battery. Blass further claims the device should hit the market “relatively soon,” along with the flagship Edge 30 Ultra.

For the unaware, the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (codenamed Frontier) will reportedly feature a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera. The device will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED display and could pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. In addition, the Edge 30 Ultra will offer support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Motorola has already confirmed that it will unveil the device in China next month, and we expect the company to launch the Moto Edge 30 Lite with it.

