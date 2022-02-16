Motorola Edge 30 Pro leaks again with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 68W charging

Motorola makes a lot of smartphones (far too many), but the company’s flagship lineup for the past few years has been the Moto Edge. The next phone in that product line has leaked already, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and now more details have been released in a new report by WinFuture.

WinFuture has shared more images and technical specifications for the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro, which is already available in China as the Edge X30 Pro. The phone will apparently be available in (at least) two colors, both pictured below, with a plastic frame to reduce manufacturing costs. Internally, the phone is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 128GB storage. Sadly, there’s no SD card slot or headphone jack to be found.

The report also claims the Moto Edge 30 Pro will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display is a completely flat panel, which is certainly good news for anyone looking to use screen protectors. On the back is the fingerprint sensor, and two cameras — a 50MP f/1.9 main lens, a 50MP f/2.2 wide-angle, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola will allegedly ship the Edge 30 Pro with Android 12, but we don’t know what the update situation will be like yet. The company doesn’t update its phones for nearly as long as Samsung or Google devices (to say nothing of iPhones), and when Motorola announced its Android 12 update plans in December, it left out some phones that were less than a year old. Samsung is now promising four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the company’s flagship phones, and starting with the Pixel 6, Google promises three years of OS updates and the same five years of security patches.