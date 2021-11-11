Motorola Edge 30 Ultra renders and key specs leak

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently teased as the Motorola Edge X in China, and we already have a rough idea of what to expect. Now we’re getting our first real glimpse at the device, along with corroboration of some key specifications. Motorola isn’t quite the titan of the mobile industry it once was, but the company still sells plenty of smartphones, especially in South America and other regions outside of the United States.

These images have leaked thanks to @OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Previously, we heard that this device has an internal codename of “Rogue” and the model number XT-2201. The phone is expected to have a Qualcomm SM8450 chipset (which will likely be called the Snapdragon 895 or 898), a dedicated Google Assistant button (at least in Europe), 144Hz 6.67-inch OLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Two memory capacities will be available, 8 and 12GB, as well as two storage options, 128 and 256GB. There likely won’t be any microSD card slot for adding more storage, but it will support 68W charging. The report from TechnikNews also outlined that the phone would have a 50MP OmniVision OV50A sensor and an ultra-wide 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, the same as in the Google Pixel 6 series.

As for what OnLeaks says, it corroborates a lot of this information. He says that this device features a 144Hz OLED panel with HDR10+ support, a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary shooter, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Other cameras include a 50MP secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary lens, and a 60MP front-facing camera. As for the dimensions, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to measure 163.1 x 76.5 x 8.8mm (10mm including the rear camera bump).

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be one of the first phones to pack the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 (or 895), though we don’t know a lot about that particular chipset just yet. An executive from Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, teased its GPU performance a couple of months ago, but that’s all we really have to go off of.