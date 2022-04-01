Here are all the new wallpapers from the upcoming Motorola Edge 30

After debuting the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 (AKA Motorola Edge 30 Pro) in February this year, Motorola is now gearing up to launch a mid-range Motorola Edge 30 series device. Previous leaks suggest that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus chip, a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, and a 4,020mAh battery.

Although Motorola hasn’t shared any official information about the device so far, we’ve now managed to extract the new wallpapers that the company will ship with the Motorola Edge 30. Check out the new Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers in the following section and download the high-resolution files from the link below.

Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers

The Motorola Edge 30 firmware packs a total of 32 wallpapers. These include 26 abstract wallpapers and 6 carrier-specific wallpapers.

Along with these wallpapers, the Motorola Edge 30 firmware also includes six other wallpapers. These appear to be related to a carrier, as we’ve spotted them in other Moto device firmware packages as well.

You can download the full-resolution files for these Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers by following the link below.

Download the Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers for your phone

The wallpaper previews included in the gallery are compressed, so we recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link below. The full resolution files of the wallpapers included in the first gallery measure 2160 x 2400 pixels, making them great for most smartphones and tablets. However, the carrier-related wallpapers in the second gallery measure 1080 x 2340 pixels, so they might not look great on high-resolution displays.

Download the Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers

Do you like any of these Motorola Edge 30 wallpapers? Which ones are you going to use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure you check out our list of the best wallpapers apps for some more great recommendations.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the assistance!