Motorola has announced its latest smartphone, the Edge 40 Pro. The handset offers top-of-the-line specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a large curved pOLED display, a triple camera setup on the rear, and so much more. But will the Edge 40 Pro be good enough to become one of the best Android smartphones in 2023?

For starters, the Edge 40 Pro will come with the aforementioned Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will also pack 12GB RAM. There will be an option for its internal storage, coming in at either 256GB or 512GB. With the display, you're going to get a large 6.67 inch pOLED panel with a top refresh rate of 165Hz. So far, this all sounds quite impressive but where Motorola compromises a bit is with the display's resolution, coming in at 1080p. While not bad, it's definitely not packing as many pixels as its competitors, which is something worth considering.

As you might expect, the display does offer support for notable visual enhancements like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. But perhaps one of the most critical parts of a flagship smartphone is its camera. Thankfully, you're getting a triple camera setup on the rear of the Edge 40 Pro, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP portrait camera. On the front, you're getting a 60MP camera, perfect for shooting selfies in most environments.

Now as far as battery life goes, you can expect all day use, and quick charging up to 125W. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are available for this model, coming in at 15W and 5W respectively. For the most part, this sounds like a solid device on paper, with perhaps one of the few knocks against it being there isn't a North American release date.

As of now, the handset will make its debut in Europe with a price tag of €899.99, and will also arrive to Latin America in the coming weeks. Motorola has not announced pricing for the region. While the company does commit to offering more Edge devices in North America, it doesn't specifically state that this model will be coming in the future. Although the Edge 30 Pro did arrive to the US, it came several months after its European counterpart, which is not a good sign for this current release.