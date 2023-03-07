A new Motorola flagship for the international market could be on the horizon, and this is our first look through leaked renders.

While we don't hear much about Motorola in the news when compared to other smartphone manufacturers, they've been fairly consistent when it comes to releasing handsets over the past few years — most of which seem to just fly under the consumer radar. Despite this, the company still manages to release at least one flagship level handset each year, giving those interested a chance to purchase the best of what the company has to offer.

Apparently, the company is prepping a new release for the international market, giving users a sleek looking handset packing plenty of power. The renders come from Evan Blass, who has been known to offer reliable leaks through his own Twitter account for quite some time. The latest batch shows off the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which, according to Android Police, could end up being just a rebranded Motorola Moto X40.

If that's the case, we'll have a good idea of what's to come as the Moto X40 was released late last year in Asia and features a power Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with a large 6.7 inch curved AMOLED display. When it comes to RAM and internal storage configurations, the handset comes in at 8GB RAM on the low end but can be bumped up to 12GB RAM. As for internal storage, we're looking at around 128GB at its base, and can be configured with up to 512GB.

As far as cameras go, you're getting a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto. You can expect all day battery life from the 4,600mAh battery, and you'll be able to charge up the device relatively quickly with its 120W wired charging speeds. For the most part, nothing really pops out here, and pretty much sounds like every other handset arriving to market in 2023. Of course, the Moto Edge 40 Pro could end up being something completely different.

While many other companies have chosen to focus on specific parts of handset, like the OS or the camera, to make the experience better for the user, Motorola has coasted for the most part. And consumers can see this and understand that this is not acceptable in 2023. Furthermore, there are also software update issues with the company's devices, with many not receiving the latest version of Android in a timely manner. While things could be different for this release, we'll just have to wait and see.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

Via: Android Police