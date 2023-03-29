Motorola isn't exactly know for its high-end smartphones, and although it does produce flagship level devices pretty much every year, most releases tend to get overlooked. But from what we've been seeing and hearing about the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, this could end up becoming a strong contender for one of the best Android smartphones to come out this year. While we have seen it in previous leaked renders, we're now getting some information about its specifications, and for the most part, this handset is looking like a beast.

The specifications come from SnoopyTech on Twitter, who has been known in the past to provide accurate information about unreleased smartphones. With that said, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz. On the rear, you're going to get three cameras, with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto. SnoopyTech also shares that the phone will get a large 4,600mAh battery, 125W wired charging speeds, Android 13, and come in a Lunar Blue color. As far as pricing, we're looking at €899.

For the most part, this is quite an impressive handset when it comes to specifications. But, the specifications only tell half the story because we don't really know the quality of the cameras, or how good the display will look. While it hasn't been confirmed, some have reported in the past that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will just be a variant of the Moto X40, which was released in Asia towards the end of last year. From the looks of the specifications, things seem to line up, and if so, this still isn't a bad thing, considering that we're getting an impressive set of hardware for a good price. As far as the US goes, this handset could arrive as the Moto Edge+ (2023).

While we won't know any of these last details for sure, for now, we can only wait, and hope that Motorola delivers this handset to new markets sooner, rather than later.

Source: SnoopyTech (Twitter)