Motorola unveiled its 2023 flagship Edge 40 Pro back in April, and earlier this month the company followed up with the regular base model. The vanilla Edge 40 packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s pretty common for manufacturers to release new wallpaper collections when launching a handset, and the Edge 40 isn't an exception to the trend. Motorola included a few different wallpapers with this phone, and we have all of them available for download.

Motorola Edge 40 wallpapers

The Motorola Edge 40 firmware packs a total of 25 static wallpapers. There are 4 device-specific images, which correspond to the available colorways: Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, and Viva Magenta. The last one seems to be a limited edition to commemorate the Pantone Color of the Year 2023.

The remaining 21 images are regular My UX wallpapers that are shared with other Motorola devices. So if you see something familiar, that's why.

Additionally, you will get a set of images optimized for the desktop mode (aka Ready For). The wallpapers under this category have a higher resolution, coming in at 3840 x 2160, perfect for a device with a higher resolution display. There are a total of 12 wallpapers in this set, featuring unique shapes as well as beautiful landscapes.

The wallpaper previews included in the gallery are compressed, so we recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link below. The uncompressed images included in the first gallery measure 2160 x 2400 pixels, making them great for most smartphones and tablets. However, some of the My UX wallpapers in the second gallery measure 1080 x 2400 pixels, so they might not look great on landscape displays.

Download the Motorola Edge 40 wallpapers

