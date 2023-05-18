Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Quick Links

Motorola unveiled its 2023 flagship Edge 40 Pro back in April, and earlier this month the company followed up with the regular base model. The vanilla Edge 40 packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s pretty common for manufacturers to release new wallpaper collections when launching a handset, and the Edge 40 isn't an exception to the trend. Motorola included a few different wallpapers with this phone, and we have all of them available for download.

Motorola Edge 40 wallpapers

The Motorola Edge 40 firmware packs a total of 25 static wallpapers. There are 4 device-specific images, which correspond to the available colorways: Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, and Viva Magenta. The last one seems to be a limited edition to commemorate the Pantone Color of the Year 2023.

4 Images
Motorola Edge 40_wallpaper_lyriq_black_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wallpaper_lyriq_blue_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wallpaper_lyriq_green_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wallpaper_lyriq_vivamagenta_compressed

The remaining 21 images are regular My UX wallpapers that are shared with other Motorola devices. So if you see something familiar, that's why.

21 Images
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_01_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_01_dark_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_02_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_02_dark_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_03_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_03_dark_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_04_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_04_dark_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_05_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_05_dark_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_06_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_07_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_08_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_09_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_10_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_11_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_12_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_13_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_14_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_personalize_wallpaper_15_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_sec_wallpaper_01_compressed

Additionally, you will get a set of images optimized for the desktop mode (aka Ready For). The wallpapers under this category have a higher resolution, coming in at 3840 x 2160, perfect for a device with a higher resolution display. There are a total of 12 wallpapers in this set, featuring unique shapes as well as beautiful landscapes.

12 Images
Motorola Edge 40_fg_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_fP_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_Hd_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_HV_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_nN_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_Pf_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm1_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm2_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm3_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm4_compressed
Motorola Edge 40_wm5_compressed

Download

The wallpaper previews included in the gallery are compressed, so we recommend downloading the full-resolution files from the link below. The uncompressed images included in the first gallery measure 2160 x 2400 pixels, making them great for most smartphones and tablets. However, some of the My UX wallpapers in the second gallery measure 1080 x 2400 pixels, so they might not look great on landscape displays.

Download the Motorola Edge 40 wallpapers

If you're not feeling like using Motorola's wallpapers on your smartphone or tablet (or just looking to expand your collection), be sure to check out the Google Pixel 7a wallpapers and the OnePlus 11R Genshin Impact Edition's wallpapers.