Motorola starts rolling out the Android 11 stable update for the Motorola Edge

While the global variant of the Motorola Edge S is just around the corner, the company has not forgotten the original Motorola Edge lineup when it comes to software updates. Just a few days ago, the Motorola Edge+ on Verizon has picked up its Android 11 update. Now, as it appears, the Motorola Edge is also getting a taste of Android 11 via stable channel.

Motorola Edge XDA Forums

Tagged with the version number RPD31.Q4U-39-26-4, the Android 11 build is intended for the Brazilian dual-SIM variant of the Motorola Edge (model number XT2063-3-DS). As reported by Tudo em Tecnologia, the size of the incremental update package is nearly 1.2GB and it ships with the February 2021 security patches.

As for what to expect from the new software update, the Motorola Edge users can look forward to all the latest goodies introduced in Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for location and microphone, and so on.

It is worth mentioning that we have yet to spot any reference of the Android 11 kernel source code for the Motorola Edge (codename: “racer”) inside the official repository of Motorola. However, the Fastboot-flashable firmware package corresponding to the aforementioned build is already available for download from the Motorola update server, which means this is not a soak test but a regular, stable channel rollout. That being said, we don’t encourage cross-flashing the firmware on a different regional variant, unless you know exactly what you’re doing.

As is the norm, the rollout seems to be limited to a small number of users in Brazil, one of Motorola’s key markets. If the feedback from the early adopters mentions no major bugs, we might see the update becomes available at a later date in other markets like Mexico and Europe. We’ll let you know if the company opts for a soak test, if a build leaks online, or if the stable update becomes available.