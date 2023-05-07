I recently spent a couple of days in Chicago checking out some of the new phones that Motorola has on the way for 2023, which includes the new Moto G, G Stylus, and Edge+. While each device has its pros and cons, it seems that the long-tenured cellphone company is upping its game in the more premium smartphone space with the new Edge+. It has been quite some time since a flagship device from Motorola really piqued my interest, but here I am looking forward to giving this phone a go in daily use.

For all the impressive specs and software features that Motorola has implemented into this device, which includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, top-of-the-line RAM and storage, some fun camera tricks, and more, it's curious that the phone isn't slated to launch through any of the major U.S. carriers. The most shocking part to me is that even long-time partner Verizon isn't on the docket. This could mean that the phone is already D.O.A., but maybe the company is just looking toward a new strategy.

The choice to skip carriers could be a changing of strategy or the end of an era

Motorola seems to be taking a page from the OnePlus 11 strategy book this year. OnePlus previously worked with T-Mobile to sell its phones, and briefly Verizon, so it was quite curious that when the OnePlus 11 was already being heralded as one of the best Android phones of 2023, it wasn't on any of the major U.S. carriers. Instead, you can only get it through OnePlus's website and retailers like Amazon. Perhaps Motorola is looking at what OnePlus has been doing and thought that since its previous flagship phone attempts didn't fare too well in the U.S. that it would attempt to replicate that concept.

I don't blame either company for going this route, as making deals with carriers can be quite expensive. But as it's been said many times before, American phone buyers very rarely purchase their phones unlocked because all the carriers offer discounts and monthly payment options to make purchasing expensive devices more accessible. So if Motorola forgoes entering these stores, it'll seemingly miss out on customers even knowing this great-on-paper phone exists.

Even though Verizon has been a longtime partner for Motorola, and one of the few carriers to carry its phones consistently, it won't have its latest flagship in stores or online. The Edge+ is still a solid phone, so it might not need Verizon to bolster sales. However, in recent years, Motorola has failed to deliver a complete device with reliable long-term software support. So while the hardware may have felt nice and offered one of my favorite OEM Android skins, the phones ultimately failed to capture the interest of users who want a device they can use for years.

There's also the fact that Samsung has a huge hold on the Android market in the U.S., and with the latest batch of Galaxy S23 devices, that doesn't seem to be changing. It could make sense from a business perspective that Motorola wouldn't want to spend the money and time getting Verizon or other major carriers to help it go up against Samsung.

Is Motorola making the right move with the Edge+?

As I said at the start, I'm genuinely interested in the new Motorola Edge+. In the short time I was able to handle it while in Chicago, I could tell it was a good phone. I liked how it felt in my hands, the software was great, and the cameras showed some promise. The only thing that is really tempering my expectations is the camera system and software, as it has been a big Achilles' heel for Motorola in the past. So, I hope it doesn't fail and cause Motorola to retreat from the premium space.

We know that some of the best cheap phones in the last five-plus years have come from Motorola in the G family and that, at least for 2023, the company will likely bring at least one Razr to North America. Should its new premium devices struggle to move many units, it could spell the end of Motorola playing in the flagship sandbox, and that would be a big shame. We'll have to wait and see what happens when the Edge+ drops and how it performs both as a device and in sales in skipping the showroom floor of Motorola's long-time collaborator Verizon and the other carriers. For those who are fans of the movie Dodgeball, that's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off.