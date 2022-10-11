The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 can be yours for $700 this sale season

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 finds itself in an unenviable position to compete with flagships from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and even Apple, and I’ll admit that it’s a tough fight. What helps the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 win is its lower price tag, especially during sales events. For this sale season, you can get the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 for as low as $700 from Best Buy or Motorola, while Amazon is offering the device for $750, down from its listing price of $1,000.

Best Buy and Motorola.com are offering the Edge Plus 2022 for $700

Best Buy and Motorola are stealing some of the thunder of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale by undercutting the price by $50. You get the unlocked model through both retailers, or you can opt for activation too — either way, the price stays the same. You get the 8GB + 512GB variant of the device.

While Amazon is selling it for $750

If your preferred platform of choice is Amazon, you can get the same product, same variant for $750. I would recommend opting for Best Buy unless you have a particular affinity towards Amazon, because you just save more money there.

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 was launched in the US with a $900 introductory price tag and an official price of $1000. The phone oscillated between the two, but these deals are some of the lower pricing we have seen so far. However, it’s not the lowest, as the phone has touched prices of around $640 too in the past.

For $700, this is a good flagship option to consider if you do not want to get something from the usual crop of OnePlus, Samsung, or Google smartphones. This is a good product on its own, it just happens to land in a crowded flagship space. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 144Hz display, and a 50MP+50MP+2MP rear camera setup, and an impressive 60MP front camera. There’s a 4,800 mAh battery on board, and 30W fast charging with 15W wireless charging support.