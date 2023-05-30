Motorola Edge+ (2023) Editor's Choice The 2023 flagship Edge+ puts Motorola back in the competition, with an impressive spec sheet and an affordable price. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 5,100mAh battery, this high-end phone can chew through tasks. Pros Powerful performance Excellent battery life Solid cameras Cons Limited U.S. carrier availability 165Hz display not utilized properly by apps $799 at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) could be the phone to bring the company back to competing against the best Android phones again. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, has a speedy 165Hz OLED display, and plenty of battery life. Motorola also priced it competitively this year, undercutting many other flagships, including the 2022 Edge+. But is the 2023 Motorola Edge+ enough improvement for existing owners to consider upgrading?

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs Edge+ 2022: Price, specs & availability:

The 2023 Motorola Edge+ recently went on sale at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola for $800. The U.S. market is only getting one variant, with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. What's interesting about this release is that Motorola isn't selling this phone through the big three U.S. networks. Some MVNO carriers will be carrying the device, though, including Boost and Spectrum Wireless.

Last year's Edge+ was released in March 2022. At launch, it sold for $900 briefly before going up to $1,000. Oddly, the version sold by Verizon with mmWave support was $850 at launch. Normally, if Verizon has a special mmWave version of any handset, it's more expensive than the variant without the faster 5G bands. It was also available from Amazon, Best Buy, Motorola, and other retailers. Since this is the last generation model, you can find some deep discounts. At the time of this writing, we can find the phone for as low as $500 in an unlocked configuration with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Brand Motorola SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch pOLED, FHD+ (2400x1080), 394ppi, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 5100mAh, 68W TurboPower wired, 15W wireless, 5W power share Operating System Android 13 Front camera 60MP, f/2.2, Quad Pixel technology Rear cameras Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Quad Pixel, OIS, Omni-directional PDAFUltrawide/macro: 50MP, f/2.2, Quad PixelTelephoto: 12MP, f/1.6, 2X optical telephoto portrait Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6.34x3.07x.34 inches (161.16x74x8.59mm) Weight 7.16 ounces (203g) IP Rating IP68 $799 at Amazon

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Brand Motorola SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.7-inch pOLED (2400x1080), 392 PPI, 144Hz refresh rate RAM 8 or 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128, 256, or 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Battery 4,800mAh, 30W wired, 15W wireless, 5W power sharing Operating System Android 12 Front camera 60MP (f/2.2, 0.6μm) Rear cameras Primary: 50MP (f/1.8, 1.0μm), Ultra-wide: 50MP (f/2.2, 0.64μm), Depth: 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (dual-band 2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 6.42 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm) Weight 6.91 ounces (196g) IP Rating IP52

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs Edge+ 2022: Design and display

The new Motorola Edge+ is a big shift in the design language from the previous device. It’s still unmistakably a Motorola device, but now it looks more like a flagship handset. Both devices are large smartphones, although the new one is a couple millimeters smaller in all directions. They're still about the size of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, making either Edge+ a handful by most standards.

The biggest design changes are to the screen (which we’ll get to in a minute), the materials used, and the camera bump. For starters, gone is the plastic frame of the 2022 Edge+. Motorola has replaced it with aluminum on the latest model. Combined with the 4D curves of the front and back glass, this makes for a much more premium feeling device over its predecessor's flat panels. It might also be contributing to the increased IP rating for dust and water resistance, which is IP68 on the newer device compared to only IP52 on the 2022 version. The Edge+ 2023 is the one to get if you want your phone to survive an unforeseen rain shower.

So far, all of Motorola’s 2023 smartphones have a square camera bump, and the Edge+ is no exception. That’s a more modern design than the pill-shaped line of cameras on the prior device, but it does mean the latest Edge+ won’t sit flat on a table. I recommend picking up a great case to flatten the back while protecting the Gorilla Victus glass on both sides.

Both devices have a 6.7-inch pOLED panel with 2400x1080 resolution, but this year’s Edge+ has a 165Hz refresh rate, which is a modest upgrade over the 144Hz of its predecessor. Our reviewer mentioned that if set to automatic refresh rate, it wouldn't go above 120Hz, so you might not notice the increased refresh rate in normal use. Both models also have dedicated stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification.

The older Edge+ has its fingerprint sensor on the power button on the right side of the device, while the current one upgrades to an under-screen fingerprint sensor. This is a matter of preference, as both have different virtues. Under-screen fingerprint sensors are easier to reach but are often slower or less accurate. Side-mounted sensors are generally faster in use but harder to reach if they're high up on the device like this one is.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs Edge+ 2022: Hardware, performance, and battery

The newest Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, while the prior device uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both have 8GB of system memory and 512GB of storage in the U.S. version. Both of these chipsets are capable and near-flagship-worthy. Our testing found impressive performance and efficiency improvements between the two generations of Snapdragon 8 chips, and as a result, the newer Edge+ is the one to go for if you need the best performance out of your smartphone.

The newer device also has newer connectivity options with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. The older device has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, but none of these wireless connectivity standards can be considered slow. Both also run Moto’s MY UX custom UI over Android, which is clean and great to use, and both devices are on Android 13. Both will also get three OS updates with four years of security updates, although the 2022 model has already received one OS update to get it to Android 13. The newest Edge+ has a longer operational lifespan for anyone deciding between the two today.

And now on to the battery life. The prior Edge+ comes with a 4,800mAh battery, but Motorola increased that to 5,100mAh on the newest iteration. That means both will give you all-day battery life, even on the highest refresh rates of their respective screens. The newer device will charge much faster, at 68W vs. 30W, and Motorola includes a 68W charger, which is refreshing to see these days with most manufacturers opting to not include a charger in the box, seemingly for environmental reasons.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs Edge+ 2022: Cameras

Both smartphones in this comparison have three cameras on the back. The Edge+ 2023 has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view, and a 12MP f/1.6 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. That’s a more compelling trio on paper than the previous device, which has a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Both devices also have a 60MP f/2.2 selfie camera that performs similarly.

The actual performance of the rear cameras is better on the newer device. The 2022 Edge+ was overall fine but had some performance issues that cropped up in our review. Images with close subjects got some fringing or halo effect around the subject, which is probably an issue in the postprocessing pipeline. Generally, images were what is expected from a flagship device, with more accurate color reproduction than the oversaturation preferred by Samsung and others.

Camera samples from Motorola Edge+ 2023:

When we reviewed the 2023 Edge+, we found that the quality of the camera images was on par with other flagships in its price range, even putting up capable performance in low-lighting situations. The only real issue is that once you go past the 2x optical zoom range, images get muddy quickly. Digital zoom can only do so much, even on Samsung Space Zoom.

Camera samples from Moto Edge+ 2022:

There isn't much to pick between the two Edge+ models, at least for camera quality. The newer device will likely create better images in a wider range of lighting conditions, so if you regularly take images in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, that's the one you should pick up.

Motorola Edge+ 2023 vs Edge+ 2022: Should you upgrade?

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) fixes almost all the shortcomings of the prior device, with powerful internals and a more refined design. It’s worthy of joining the best Android phones, capable of compelling media watching and creation. The curved screen brings Motorola’s design language up to modern standards, and the My UX software is unobtrusive and shows the best of what Android has to offer.

Motorola is pricing this to move at $800, which is far more reasonable than the $1,000 of the prior phone. The camera quality has improved, too, one of the first things that anyone should look at when deciding on a flagship-level device.

That's not to say that the 2022 version of the Motorola Edge+ isn't worth checking out, especially if you can find it at a steep discount. Prices of 50% of the MSRP are not unheard of, and at that price, it will beat almost any midrange smartphone out there. It also still has two more major Android updates promised, so it has a few years of usable life left.