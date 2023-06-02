Motorola's Edge lineup of smartphones finally has a compelling Android flagship in the Edge+ (2023). It carries XDA's "Recommended" badge of approval, so we highly recommend considering it in 2023. It's not a flawless smartphone by any means, but it leaves very little room for complaints and is hard to fault, considering its asking price. Not only does it edge ahead of its predecessor, but it also stacks up very well against the similarly priced Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7.

The new Motorola Edge+ faces stiff competition in the affordable flagship segment from the OnePlus 11, which is why I decided to put together a Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11 comparison to see how it holds up. If you find yourself contemplating between the new Moto Edge+ and the OnePlus 11, then I suggest you continue reading this post to find a definitive winner. Let's dive in!

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge+ recently went on sale in the United States. You can only buy it in the 8GB + 512GB configuration, which is available for $800 unlocked via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's own website. The OnePlus 11 has been out for a while now and is readily available to purchase for a starting price of $700. Both OnePlus and Motorola have decided to skip the carriers, meaning you can only buy these phones unlocked from select retailers. They will, however, work with all major carriers in the United States, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues.

The Motorola Edge+, as I mentioned earlier, is only available in 8GB + 512GB configuration, and you can find it in the single "Interstellar Black" color. The OnePlus 11 comes in Titan Black and Eternal Green colors, and you can configure it with either 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Neither of them has support for additional storage, but I'll get to that in one of the following sections.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Specifications

Here's a quick look at the specifications of each phone to see how they compare on paper:



Motorola Edge+ (2023) OnePlus 11 Brand Motorola OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inch pOLED, FHD+ (2400x1080), 394ppi, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, LTPO 3.0 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB/16GB Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 128GB/256GB Battery 5,100mAh, 68W TurboPower wired, 15W wireless, 5W power share 5,000 mAh Operating System Android 13 OxygenOS 13, over Android 13 Front camera 60MP, f/2.2, Quad Pixel technology 16MP Rear cameras Main: 50MP, f/1.8, Quad Pixel, OIS, Omni-directional PDAFUltrawide/macro: 50MP, f/2.2, Quad PixelTelephoto: 12MP, f/1.6, 2X optical telephoto portrait 50MP wide (f/1.8, 1/1.56-inch), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 32MP telephoto (f/2.0) Dimensions 6.34x3.07x.34 inches (161.16x74x8.59mm) 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Colors Interstellar Black Titan Black, Eternal Green Weight 7.16 ounces (203g) 7.2 ounces (205g)

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Design and build quality

Both smartphones in this comparison have very different designs, and they both bring unique personalities to the table. Motorola's Edge+ has an understated look to it with a matte black aluminum frame, whereas the OnePlus 11 looks a bit busier with a relatively big and circular camera module at the back. The OnePlus 11's Titan Black has a matte finish at the back, while the Green variant has a glossy appearance. Some people may like the quad-curved panels used on the front and back of the Edge+ (2023) that make it feel comfortable to hold, while others would prefer the simple design of the OnePlus 11 with rounded edges and corners. They both have almost the same footprint overall, so you won't notice a huge difference between the two while using them.

As you can see in the specs sheet, the Motorola Edge+ stands 6.34 inches tall and is 0.34 inches thick, while the OnePlus 11 stands 6.42 inches and measures 0.33 inches in thickness. They also weigh almost the same, so I'd say they are both evenly matched in terms of the overall form factor. They both use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection, and they also carry an IP rating for varying levels of ingress protection. I just wish the Edge+ was available in a couple of colors to give us a choice, but you can always buy one of the best cases for it to change the overall fit and finish.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Display

The Motorola Edge+ sports a 6.67-inch OLED panel with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 11 also sports a similarly-sized 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that's a bit sharper with support for 1440 x 3216 pixels, but it tops out at a 120Hz refresh rate. They're both excellent 20:9 panels with support for features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and more. Both displays also have a peak brightness of 1300 nits, so you're not going to notice a huge difference between the two during your day-to-day usage.

Both Motorola Edge+ and OnePlus 11 have an in-display fingerprint scanner that's quick to respond and authenticate, and they also have a punch-hole cutout on the display for the selfie camera, albeit at different spots. The display on both phones curves subtly on the left and right side to blend seamlessly into the side frame, and they both look very premium while offering an immersive experience.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Internals and software

The new Moto Edge+ model and the OnePlus 11 are both powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is one of the latest 4nm chips running the show inside a lot of modern flagships. Motorola's flagship only comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the OnePlus 11 gives you the option to pick between the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB variant. It's nice to have up to 16GB of memory on a smartphone for future-proofing, but your phone will run perfectly fine with 8GB of RAM. Neither of these phones supports expandable storage, so the fact that you can get as much as 512GB storage by default for $800 is better compared to spending the same amount for a 256GB variant of the OnePlus 11. Also, the base variant of the OnePlus 11 uses UFS 3.1 storage as opposed to the faster and more efficient UFS 4.0 storage spec, so keep that in mind while making a purchase decision.

Both phones, however, are going to be equally snappy, and they'll handle just about any task you'd throw at them with ease. You won't notice any significant difference in performance or the overall user experience between them due to 120Hz and 165Hz refresh rates either, so don't let that affect your purchase decision. I highly recommend reading our OnePlus 11 and Edge+ reviews (both linked earlier in this post) to get a better understanding of the kind of performance you can expect from these phones. Here's a quick look at the Geekbench 6 scores churned out by these phones for those of you who care about synthetic benchmark figures.

Phone Single-core score Multi-core score Motorola Edge+ (2023) 1950 4997 OnePlus 11 1398 4974

The Edge+ 2023, as you can see, has a better single-core score, but that's less likely to make a difference in real-world usage. Before we discuss the software and compare the cameras of these phones, I'd like to highlight that you get a 5,000mAh and a 5,100mAh battery inside the Motorola Edge+ and the OnePlus 11, respectively. Both of these phones managed to hold up very well when we reviewed them, and you can expect them to last for a day before needing a recharge. That's quite commendable, considering they're both pushing some of the most powerful internals, including high refresh rate panels.

The OnePlus 11, however, edges out the Edge+ when it comes to charging speeds. I say that because the OnePlus 11 variants sold in the United States support 80W wired charging as opposed to the 68W wired charging speeds of the Edge+. That's not necessarily a deal-breaker for those who are looking to buy the Edge+ because the difference in charging speeds isn't as significant. 68W charging speed is still faster when you consider flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which tops out at 45W. A bonus these two "budge-priced" flagships offer over their pricier counterparts is that you get the high-wattage chargers in the box. The Edge+ also supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging, both of which are missing in the OnePlus 11.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with MyUX software that's based on Android 13. Motorola's software skin on top of the stock has always been quite simple, and it only adds some of Motorola's exclusive features and customization options. Features like chop-chop to turn on the flashlight or the double twist to launch the camera are all here, so you know what to expect if you're coming from an old Motorola phone. While you get those features on OnePlus 11's OxygenOS 13, that's based on Android 13, you still have a different selection of features like Zen mode, customizable haptics, etc.

It's tough to pick an outright winner when it comes to the software, as it's a matter of personal preference. A few of my colleagues here at XDA prefer the MyUX software on Motorola Edge+, while others would pick the OxygenOS 13. I recommend checking out our reviews and other software-related posts to get a better understanding in case you're not entirely sure about which Android skin to pick.

Lastly, I'd like to point out that the Edge+ is promised to receive three OS updates and four years of security updates, while the OnePlus 11 will receive four major Android updates and five years of security updates​​​​.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

Both phones feature fantastic camera hardware, and the samples produced by them are on par with each other. The new Edge+ 2023 model sports a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with PDAF and OIS, along with a 12MP f/1.6 telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. The OnePlus features a similar 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF and OIS, along with 32MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with support for up to 2X optical zoom and a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. The selfies are handled by 60MP f/2.2 and 16MP f/2.5 cameras on the Edge+ and the OnePlus 11, respectively.

I've attached the camera samples captured using both phones below for you to see the kind of results these phones can produce. Both smartphones, as you can see, handle all the basics well. Colors and dynamic range are consistent across all the lenses, and the photos look great overall in normal lighting scenarios. The night mode on both phones also does a great job of eliminating noise and producing decent-looking shots that would otherwise be a bit difficult for the sensors on these phones to handle by themselves. The selfies also look nice and sharp, with plenty of details. Here, take a look:

Motorola Edge+ (2023) camera samples:

7 Images

Close

OnePlus 11 camera samples:

6 Images OnePlus 11, ultra-wide OnePlus 11, main camera OnePlus 11, main camera OnePlus 11, main camera

Close

The Moto Edge+ can record 8K videos at up to 30fps, while the OnePlus 11 can record 8K footage at 24fps. They can also record 4K videos at up to 60fps using the rear sensor, so no differences there. Those who like recording vlog-style footage using front-facing cameras will like the Edge+ more as it can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, whereas the OnePlus 11 tops out at 1080p 30fps footage.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) vs OnePlus 11: Which phone to buy?

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) and the OnePlus 11 are two of the most powerful and the best affordable flagships you can buy in 2023, and they share a lot of similarities in some key areas that affect the overall experience. It really is a close matchup that comes down to some finer details and personal preference in things like software, design, and more. The base variant of the OnePlus 11 is $100 cheaper than Edge+ 2023, but I highly recommend picking up the 16GB + 256GB variant to get the best version of the phone with more memory and UFS 4.0 storage instead of UFS 3.1.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Editor's Choice The 2023 flagship Edge+ brings an impressive spec sheet and an affordable price. From the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to the 165Hz pOLED display, Motorola is offering North Americans perhaps its most complete high-end phone in years. $800 at Motorola $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Considering you'd be spending the same amount of money to get the best version of these phones, I'd say the new Moto Edge+ is the better phone. It does a few things better than the OnePlus 11 flagship, in my opinion, be it the 165Hz refresh rate, 512GB UFS 4.0, or a slightly bigger battery with support for wireless charging. Not to mention, it also has a better IP rating and can record high-resolution footage using both front and rear cameras, unlike the OnePlus 11, which may struggle a bit.

You can't go wrong with the OnePlus 11 either, but I just wish it did a few things better. The fact that it came down to the finer details goes to show how capable the OnePlus 11 is. If you're really tight on budget and don't want to spend the additional $100, then I'd say you can get the OnePlus 11. It's a great phone that'll serve you well for many years to come.