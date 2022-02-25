Here are the wallpapers from the Motorola Edge Plus 2022, Edge 30 Pro, and Edge X30

Motorola just released its latest flagship phone for the United States and international markets this week: the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 (called the ‘Edge 30 Pro’ in India and some other countries). It’s nearly identical to the Moto Edge X30 that was released in China near the end of last year, and now you can grab the wallpaper images from both phones for use on any device you want.

There are 21 static wallpapers in total, with 13 included on both the Motorola Edge Plus 2022/Edge 30 Pro and the Moto Edge X30, and an additional 8 wallpapers only found on the Moto Edge X30. Most of them follow the same design we’ve seen on most other phone wallpapers over the past few years, with bright colors and gradient patterns or liquid-like splashes. However, there is one unique wallpaper that depicts multi-colored clay-like blocks, which is actually one of the wallpapers from the original Moto X. That’s a fun callback.

Most of the wallpapers aren’t too unique, but they might be a nice replacement for whatever images you’re using now — a change of scenery can be good sometimes. You can download all of the images in full resolution at the link below, divided into folders based on the device they shipped with (“hiphi” for Edge Plus 2022/Edge 30 Pro, “hiphic” for Edge X30).

Download wallpapers

TheMotorola Edge Plus 2022/Edge 30 Pro ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8-12GB RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, and a 4,800mAh battery. There are a few minor changes compared to the earlier Edge X30, like a slightly smaller battery (4,800mAh vs. 5,000mAh) and a more stock-like Android build, but it’s more or less the same phone. In some regions, it will be sold with a Folio Case and Smart Stylus, bringing it a little closer to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.