The Motorola Edge Plus is one of the best phones the company has to offer, and now, for a limited time, it's being discounted to its lowest price yet. During Black Friday, the handset is being discounted by 26 percent, knocking around $170 off, bringing it down to $499.99. This deal is for a limited time, so if you've been looking for a new phone, this might be a great time to buy.

The Motorola Edge Plus is a powerful handset powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It does not have expandable storage, so if you think you'll need more than 512GB, you'll probably have to rely on cloud storage. It has a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

When it comes to cameras, it has three on the rear, with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth camera. The rear camera can capture up to 8K at 24 frames per second and also 4K at 60 frames per second. For selfies, you'll get great shots thanks to the 60MP front-facing camera. Of course, you'll get a large battery coming in at 4,800mAh, which Motorola says should last more than a full day. If you ever need to charge up quickly, the phone supports 30W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge Plus is a great handset that offers a lot and costs quite a bit less than the competition. During Black Friday, you can get a great deal on the phone, with the price being knocked down to just $499.99.