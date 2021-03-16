Motorola Edge+ on Verizon is finally getting its Android 11 update

Android 11 first launched in September of 2020, and since then we’ve seen the software roll out to a plethora of devices. Six months after its initial release, and Motorola Edge+ owners on Verizon are finally getting the update.

According to Verizon (via Droid-Life), the update is rolling out now to owners of the Motorola Edge+. Motorola has previously rolled out Android 11 to a couple of other devices, and also shared a list of phones that would receive the update at some point this year.

Verizon’s website hasn’t been update to reflect that the update is available, but users should expect it to be version RPB31.Q1-19-19-11-2 and include the March 2021 security patch. Motorola Edge+ owners can expect plenty of new features that come along with Android 11, too, such as Chat Bubbles, Conversation Notifications, one-time permission for the microphone and location, and much more.

Considering how long ago Android 11 was actually released by Google, we would have liked to see the update come to the Motorola Edge+ a lot earlier. But these things can get held up because it requires carrier approval and could always run into other unforeseen circumstances. We’d like to give Motorola the benefit of the doubt here despite how long it took. At least the company stuck to its promise.

Motorola Edge+ Forums

The Motorola Edge+ is a high-end device that features a 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP sensor. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s a great option for Verizon customers, and it’s even better now thanks to the rollout of Android 11.

If you’re curious what other Motorola devices are slated to get Android 11, you can check out this list. We also recently confirmed that as part of Motorola’s Android 11 update, some of its phones will support a new Desktop Mode.