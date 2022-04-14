Upcoming Motorola Edge 30 and Moto G 5G leaked in full glory

Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G52, a new budget-friendly smartphone that offers decent specifications. Now fresh leaks have revealed what the Lenovo-owned company plans to launch next. We already know Motorola is working on four Edge-branded smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 30 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Thanks to a new leak, we now have our first look at the vanilla model.

Motorola Edge 30

Noted leaker Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles) has released high-quality press renders of the Motorola Ege 30, showcasing the phone’s full design. Quite unsurprisingly, the Motorola Edge 30 looks a lot like the Edge 3o Pro (AKA Motorola Edge Plus 2022), featuring a square camera module housing three sensors and a centered hole-punch.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 30, codenamed Dubai, will reportedly feature an FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 50MP primary shooter, 6GB/8GB RAM, and a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Blass says the Motorola Edge 30 will go official sometime in May.

Moto G 5G (2022)

Besides the Edge 30, we’re also getting our first look at the Moto G 5G (2022). The new model features an updated design, swapping the square camera module of the previous model for a rectangular one, in line with Motorola’s other 2022 smartphones.

It’s still a budget-friendly offering, so we’re looking at a pretty predictable hardware package. The phone is rumored to pack a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB and 64GB/256GB storage. The phone’s triple camera setup will consist of a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens. A 13MP front shooter will handle the selfie and video calling duties. Finally, we’re told the Moto G 5G (2022) will pack a large 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support. It will presumably run Android 12 out of the box. There’s no word about the phone’s official launch date.

Source: 91Mobiles