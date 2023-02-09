Although it doesn't get talked about much, Motorola offers a strong portfolio of smartphones, with prices for nearly every budget. Whether you're looking for one of the best foldables, or just an affordable Android smartphone, Motorola's got you covered. With that said, Motorola isn't shy when it comes to offering deals, with the firm currently offering some amazing discounts, with deals that take up to $800 off. If you were looking to upgrade your current handset or just want to get something new, this is going to be one of the best times to do it.

Motorola Razr Motorola Razr $561 $1400 Save $839 The Motorola Razr offers the best of both worlds with its compact clamshell design featuring an expansive display when unfolded. $600 at Amazon $561 at Best Buy $600 at Motorola

The Motorola Razr is an impressive smartphone that sometimes goes under the radar but offers an impressive design and expansive display. Perhaps best of all, it's one of the most affordable foldable smartphones on the market today, coming in at just $600. The deal gets even sweeter if you're to purchase it from Best Buy, which has it now for $561. Those looking for trade in deals will be happy to know that Motorola is accepting offers, which can score you an additional $100 off with qualifying device.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Motorola Edge Plus (2022) $500 $1000 Save $500 The Motorola Edge Plus offers some amazing top-end features at a great price $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Motorola

The Moto Edge+ is an absolute juggernaut of a smartphone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. In addition to its powerful specifications, you get a beautiful and large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. To top it all off, you get a triple camera array on the rear that is packed with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. Best of all, it's now priced at just $500, and you can get it in two beautiful colors, Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

Motorola Edge 2022 Motorola Edge 2022 $313 $600 Save $287 The Motorola Edge is an extremely capable smartphone that doesn't lack style or features. You can also pick it up for an impressive price. $313 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Motorola

The Motorola Edge is a solid smartphone that features a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. You get a large 5,000mAh internal battery that Motorola states can last up to two days on a single charge, and a triple camera setup on the rear that is spearheaded by a 50MP sensor. It's a whole lot of phone for not a lot of money. The Motorola Edge 2022 can now be had for just $350 or if you go through Amazon, as low as $313.

Moto G Stylus 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) $250 $500 Save $250 The Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great budget smartphone that not only packs plenty of power but also has a stylus, which is a unique feature at its price point. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $250 at Motorola

The Moto G Stylus 5G is probably best known for its inclusion of a stylus, which is rare to find on smartphone at this price point. While this might be the main attraction of this model, it still has plenty of other things going for it like its large 6.8-inch 120Hz display, incredible 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge, and its sleek design that you can probably show off. Best of all, it's price, coming in at just $250 for a limited time.

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) $129 $200 Save $71 The Moto G Power (2022) comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz 720p screen, a MediaTek Helio G35, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and more. $129 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Motorola

If you're looking for a smartphone on a budget, the Moto G Power is going to be the one for you. The Moto G Power features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. If you need more room, the phone does have a microSD card slot and an impressive battery life that can last up to three days. Perhaps the best thing about the phone is that it comes in at just $130.

While these deals are hot, they won't last long. If you've been looking to buy a new Android smartphone, these are going to be some of the best options from Motorola right now. So take advantage of these sales while they last, because once they're going, they're gone for good.