Motorola is teasing its next smartphone release, offering a small glimpse at what could possibly be two new foldables arriving next month. Motorola has been quite busy so far this year, updating some of its best smartphones from last with new offerings like the top tier Moto Edge+, Moto G Power 5G, Moto G Stylus, and more. While these are all exciting in their own ways, foldable smartphones are what really generate buzz and Motorola looks like it's not here to disappoint. Although there's very little to go off at this point, we do know that the event is taking place on June 1, which luckily, is just around the corner.

The company unveiled a new video through its Twitter account featuring what appears to be two foldable smartphones. It's hard to see whether these are two unique devices, or just one is being mirrored for effect in order to create the iconic "M" logo for the brand. We have heard rumors this year that Motorola could be working on two foldables. There will reportedly be a top-end model, and there will be another model for the low-end.

While there isn't too much information about the low-end model, but we did report about the Razer 40 Ultra, which will allegedly pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. It'll also have a 2640x1080 AMOLED display with a refresh that could go up to 144Hz. It'll also feature two outer cameras, with the main sensor coming in at 12MP, and another at 13MP. Perhaps what will make this model pop when compared to others in this category is its large cover display that will dominate the outer shell.

If Motorola really is preparing two models, reports suggest that the lower-end device will have a much smaller external display, similar to what can be found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out, as the announcement is set to take place at the top of next month. Regardless, of what arrives, a new foldable arriving to market is a welcome event, especially if it means there's going to be more competition.

At this point, it's unclear whether a new foldable will arrive to the United States. While the Motorola US Twitter account did acknowledge the news with its own quote tweet, it really doesn't give us clarification about what's going on. While I'd like to hope that this foldable is coming to the US, we know that last year's Razr model never made it.