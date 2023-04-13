Now, if you've been shopping around for a phone, chances are, you've seen some of the pricing out there. So if you're looking for a smartphone that can deliver great features without a premium price tag, you'll want to check out some of these deals Motorola is offering for a limited time. Whether you're looking for a fancy foldable or a battery beast, Motorola's got you covered, producing all types of smartphones, but also at the same time delivering some of the best affordable handsets on the market.

Currently, the company is slashing prices on a number of its devices, and even including a free tablet with the purchase of the Edge+ and Edge. Once you add either phone to your cart, the Lenovo tablet will automatically be added as well. If you're curious what kind of tablet Motorola is giving away, it's the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen).

Motorola Edge+

The Motorola Edge+ is a sleek and powerful handset, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM, and with 512GB of internal storage. You get a beautiful 6.7 inch OLED display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR10+. You'll get robust sound thanks to its stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and also be able to capture some of the best photos and videos with the triple camera setup on the rear featuring a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola Edge

The Motorola Edge looks good and can power through all your daily tasks without skipping a beat. This is all thanks to the fantastic MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and also 256GB of internal storage. On the front you'll get a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of144Hz refresh and a large battery will power the phone, giving up to two days of use on a single charge. If you love to take photos, you'll be happy to know that the rear main camera comes in at 50MP and there's also a 13MP ultrawide as well.

Motorola Razr

Over the past few years, foldable smartphones have become more popular than ever. But one thing about them is that they are still relatively quite expensive. Although Motorola's Razr isn't powered by the latest processor from Qualcomm, it still offers more than enough processing power for everyday things, and best of all, it comes at a price that's hundreds less than its competitors. The inner foldable screen comes in at 6.2 inches while the outer screen comes in at 2.7 inches. Despite its folding nature, you're still going to get two cameras, with the rear one coming it 48MP, and the front-facing camera coming in at 20MP.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

The Moto G Stylus 5G has a large 6.8-inch 90Hz display, giving users ample room to take down notes when needed. The handset is powered by a powerful MediaTek processor that's paired with 6GB RAM. There's also 128GB of internal storage with room for expansion thanks to the device's microSD card slot. You'll also get great battery life from the phone, with Motorola stating that it can get up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Despite its affordable price tag, the handset packs a triple camera setup on the rear featuring a 50MP main camera sensor.

Motorola Moto G Power

The Moto G Power's main claim to fame it that it delivers up to three days of battery life on a single charge, which is simply amazing. It manages to deliver this kind of battery life thanks to its power efficient MediaTek processor and large 5,000mAh battery. It also has a large 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP rear camera. While it only comes with 64GB of internal storage, you can expand this up to 512GB by using a microSD card.

Motorola Moto G Play

The Moto G Play is another affordable option that deliver up to three days of use thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor that's more than capable of handling everyday tasks, and large 6.5-inch 90Hz display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the rear you'll get a 16MP main shooter and on the front you'll get a 5MP camera for selfies. The specifications aren't going to knock your socks off here, but if you're looking for something that will last multiple days on a charge, this is going to be the one for you.

Again, there are a lot of options here, with something for everyone. But if you didn't see anything that you liked, it might be worth taking a look at some of the best Android smartphones out right now. While these are more expensive, there's also options from other brands, which you might find more interesting.