Motorola’s upcoming flagship could pack a 200MP primary camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

Motorola was the first OEM to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to the market with its Moto Edge X30 flagship. However, it appears the Lenovo-owned company has yet another flagship in the pipeline as fresh leak points to a device codenamed “Frontier” in the works.

TechnikNews has unearthed evidence of a “next-generation” Motorola flagship codenamed “Frontier.” The device is said to pack powerful specs, including a new Snapdragon flagship SoC, a curved, high-refresh rate display, fast charging support, and Samsung’s new HP1 camera sensor. As per the publication, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset codenamed “SM8475,” paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB flash storage. While we haven’t spotted any evidence/reference of this new chipset just yet, the naming scheme suggests this could be a Plus variant of the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. As pointed out by Android Authority, Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets usually follow the SM8x50 naming convention. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 comes with the codename “SM8450,” so the bump in the last two digits could mean this is an upgraded/Plus variant of the current flagship chipset. However, without any concrete evidence, this all remains guesswork for now.

Elsewhere, the leak claims that the Motorola Frontier will pack a 6.67-inch curved FHD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The camera hardware will be the main highlight of the upcoming smartphone as it’s reportedly packing a 200MP Samsung HP1 primary sensor. The primary camera will be joined by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP IMX664 telephoto camera. Over on the front, the phone is said to feature a 60MP OmniVision OV60A selfie shooter. The front camera will implement Qualcomm’s Always on Feature.

The Motorola Frontier is also said to offer insanely fast charging speeds: up to 125W wired and 50W wireless. Other details of the smartphones such as the battery capacity, software version, and so on remain unknown at this point. It’s unlikely that the Motorola Frontier will be launching anytime soon. In any case, we expect to learn more about the smartphone in the coming weeks/months leading up to its actual launch.