Leaked render gives us our first look at Motorola Frontier and its massive camera sensor

Last month we learned that Motorola was working on a “next-generation” flagship phone codenamed “Frontier.” The leak revealed the phone would offer top-of-the-line hardware, including a flagship Qualcomm SoC, insanely fast charging speed, and powerful cameras. Now a fresh leak has given us our very first look at the phone’s design.

Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks has released a high-quality render of the Motorola Frontier, showcasing the phone’s design from multiple angles. As you can see in the images below, the Frontier sports a striking design that’s a departure from previous Motorola phones. The phone has a curved back with the Moto batwing logo imprinted in the middle. However, the most interesting element here is that massive circular camera sensor in the top left corner. The text written along the camera area reveals that it’s a 194MP 1/1.5-inch sensor with OIS support.

Two additional camera sensors accompany the main camera, and a dual-tone LED flash. While today’s leak doesn’t reveal the specs of the other two cameras, a previous report from TechnikNews claims a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP IMX664 telephoto camera would join the primary shooter.

Moving to the front, we see a curved display that stretches edge to edge and has a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, a SIM slot, the USB Type C port, and the speaker are located at the bottom.

The Motorola Frontier will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, according to previous rumors. It will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset codenamed “SM8475,” which could be a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We’re also told the phone will offer insanely fast charging speeds: up to 120W wired and 50W wireless.

Motorola hasn’t officially confirmed anything about the Frontier at this point. In any case, we’re not holding our breath for the phone to launch anytime soon, especially considering the Moto Edge 30 series launch is just around the corner.