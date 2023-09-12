Motorola MA1 Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 The Motorola MA1 is one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters on the market. You can save 22% off, bringing it down to a great price for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

This is the wireless Android Auto car adapter you'll want to buy if you're looking for a device that can consistently create a wireless connection between your Android smartphone and the head unit in your vehicle. The Motorola MA1 is the best option and right now, for a limited time, you can score 22% off, dropping the price down to just $70.

While that doesn't seem like a huge discount, the Motorola MA1 doesn't often drop to this price, so it's a rare price drop and a good time to take advantage if you've been looking to bring an easy and seamless way to wireless connect your phone to your car's head unit.

What's great about the Motorola MA1?

If you have an Android Auto head unit that doesn't connect to your phone using a wireless connection, you'll know the pain of having to connect your device each time you want to unlock the full potential of your vehicle's audio system. With that said, the Motorola MA1 is a compact device that you simply plug in and sync to your phone, and it will create a wireless connection seamlessly.

As far as the connection, it's extremely reliable with its 5GHz Wi-Fi connection, and you can also keep more than one device paired to the unit just in case you share your vehicle with someone. For the most part, you can't really go wrong here, with the MA1, as it's become a fan-favorite and really does provide a reliable connection that can be counted on day in and day out. Just be sure to purchase it while it's on sale, because you're going to save quite a bit by doing so.