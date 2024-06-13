Motorola MA1 $45 $70 Save $25 This is one of the best adapters that you can buy if you're looking to bring wireless Android Auto to your existing head unit. $45 at Amazon

Despite seeing some huge advancements, OEM head unit interfaces can still feel a little stale when compared to what we experience on our smartphones on a daily basis. Of course, if you're looking to enhance your in-car entertainment, you can always upgrade to a head unit that supports Android Auto.

Not only do you get peace of mind by knowing you'll get an interace that's always up-to-date, but there's also something really satisfying about being able to access your smartphone's contents on your car's head unit so seamlessly. Of course, there's still the small hurdle of always having to plug in your device with some of these units, but luckily, there's an affordable solution thanks to Motorola's easy to use MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter.

A better way to connect

The Motorola MA1 is a must-have device if you're looking to make your Android Auto experience as seamless as possible. While there are head units that offer a wireless Android Auto experience, it's not that common if you're using an older model head unit or something that comes from the manufacturer.

Luckily, that's where the Motorola MA1 comes in handy, giving users a simple and affordable way to connect wirelessly to their existing head units. When it comes to the actual setup, all you need to do is plug the MA1 into your USB port, and connect to your smartphone using Bluetooth.

Once the devices are paired, you're going to be able to create a connection using Wi-Fi, which makes the experience as seamless as possible. From there, it's just a matter of turning on your car every day and having the device auto pair to initialize a wireless Android Auto experience. Best of all, at the press of a button, you can also pair other devices too.

Now, as we stated before, this is one of the best devices you can get if you're looking to go wireless without a lot of hassle. For a limited time, you can score the Motorola MA1 at a fantastic price that drops it down to its lowest yet at $45. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.