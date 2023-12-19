Motorola MA1 $63 $90 Save $27 The Motorola MA1 brings seamless wireless connectivity to your Android Auto head unit. While this is one of the most popular dongles available, its high price often makes it an expensive option compared to the competition. Luckily, it's on sale for a limited time which knocks the price down to its lowest in months. $63 at Amazon

Vehicle infotainment systems have gotten a lot better over the past few years, but they really can't compete with the likes of Android Auto or Apple's CarPlay. With that said, it's great that most vehicle manufacturers provide the option, but sometimes, the experience can be a little cumbersome because you constantly need to plug in your phone to get things working.

Well, if you've ever thought about a more seamless experience, and wanted to achieve it with minimal work, look no further than Motorola's MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter. This wireless dongle plugs into your existing USB port on your Android Auto head unit and then seamlessly pairs with your Android smartphone to create a wireless connection.

While it's a fantastic device, it doesn't come cheap, normally costing $89.99. Although that's not too bad of a price for what you get, it is quite a bit more expensive when compared to other devices that deliver roughly the same experience. Luckily, there's a great deal available for the Motorola MA1 that drops the price down to its lowest of the year.

For a limited time, you can score the dongle for 30% off, which brings it down to $63.43 for a limited time. This is a fantastic price considering that, in the past, when discounts were available, they weren't as low as this.

What's great about the Motorola MA1?

The Motorola MA1 looks good thanks to its compact puck design, and it's easy to use, requiring users to just plug the device into an available USB port in the vehicle. Naturally, the head unit in the vehicle does have to support Android Auto for this to all work, but if you have all that squared away, then all that's left is to sync the device to your phone using Bluetooth and giving it a go.

When it comes to the actual connection, the MA1 delivers with its 5Hz Wi-Fi connection that keeps things running smoothly with little to no noticeable latency. The device also makes use of Google-licensed bridge technology, which makes it an absolute beast when it comes to handling media, with excellent and reliable transmission of music, phone calls, movies, and more.

Another great part about this dongle is that it can connect with up to two devices, which means if you have multiple devices or happen to share your car, it can be very convenient to have this product on hand. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Motorola MA1 and now that it's one sale, this is a no-brainer purchase if you're looking to bring a seamless wireless connection to your Android Auto headunit.