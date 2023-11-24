Motorola MA1 $65 $90 Save $25 This Android Auto wireless adapter is one of the best available, offering a reliable wireless connection, and is now priced well below retail. $65 at Amazon

Black Friday is here, and with it, we're seeing lots of incredible deals on all our favorite electronics, like laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more. Of course, with deals so good, some are bound to sell out. In fact, that's what recently happened with the Motorola MA1 Android Auto wireless adapter, with its awesome price drop attracting lots of attention and selling out in an instant. With that said, we're happy to report that the device has been restocked, and the discount is just as good as ever, with the deal knocking 28% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Motorola MA1?

There's a lot to love about the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter, offering an easy and seamless way to bring a wireless connection to your existing Android Auto head unit. While it isn't a major issue, having to constantly plug in your device to your head unit every time you want to unlock its full potential can be exhausting, especially if you've been going through the motions for some time.

The Motorola MA1 is a device that provides a reliable experience thanks to its 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. Furthermore, you have the option of pairing up to two phones with one device, so things can be as seamless as possible if you're sharing a car or have two devices that you use frequently. Installation is also a breeze, only requiring the user to plug the device into an existing USB port in the car to create a wireless connection.

As stated before, this device sold out once, so be sure to grab it while you still can. For a limited time, you can save 28% off, which brings down the price to just $65 in this excellent Black Friday deal.