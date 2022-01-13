You can now pre-order the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter

Earlier this month, the Motorola MA1 was announced as the first wireless Android Auto adapter sold as a commercial product (small-scale attempts like AAWireless already existed). The adapter claims to bring wireless Android Auto abilities to any car with wired-only Android Auto, and now it’s available for pre-order.

Even though the adapter is sold as the Motorola MA1, it’s not actually manufactured by Motorola. The dongle is sold by SGW Global, which already has a license to use the Motorola name on various home phones and audio devices. Once you plug the MA1 into the USB port on your car or head unit, it will connect to your phone over Bluetooth and 5GHz Wi-Fi. Just like with ‘real’ wireless Android Auto, there’s no need to take your phone out of your pocket — starting your car will automatically establish a wireless connection, as long as your phone is nearby.

SGW Global said that the adapter would be available at motorolasound.com and select retailers worldwide, starting on January 28, 2022, but now it has also appeared at Amazon (via 9to5Google). It’s sold by the third-party seller ‘Motorola Voice,’ which appears to be SGW Global, but shipments will come from Amazon’s own warehouses. The price is listed as $89.95, and the product page says the adapter will be released on January 28, 2022.

The Motorola MA1 adapter’s design looks a bit like a Google Chromecast, with all the hardware contained in a small puck-shaped unit at the end of a short USB Type-A cord. It would have been nice to see a more compact design, but the USB ports in some cars might not be accessible that way, and there will apparently be a “gel pad” in the box for securing it to a flat surface. The product listing doesn’t appear to provide any new information compared to last week’s announcement.

Unfortunately, Amazon seems to be the only major retailer taking pre-orders for the MA1 at this time, at least in the United States.