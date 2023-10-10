Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 The Motorola MA1 is a great Android Auto dongle that provides reliable wireless connectivity for any car equipped with an Android Auto head unit and Android smartphone. During Prime Day, Amazon is knocking 22% off, making it a no-brainer if you want a wireless Android Auto connection. $70 at Amazon

We've seen some incredible promotions during Amazon's Prime Big Day deals event with discounts on our favorite laptops, smartphones, Apple products, and more. And while those big ticket items are going to be the main draw for most during the two-day sales event, we've also managed to locate some excellent deals on smaller items like accessories as well. Despite Android Auto head units becoming more common over the past few years, a good majority of them still don't support a wireless connection, leaving users to plug their phones in via USB if they want to create a connection. That's where a product like the Motorola MA1 comes in, and right now, this Prime Day event knocks 22% off the original retail price of the device, bringing it down to just $70 for one day only.

What's great about the MA1?

While this might seem relatively straightforward, it's still very cumbersome to deal with wires, especially now that we're in a wireless age. So, if you've been looking to free yourself from cables, the Motorola MA1 is going to be the one for you.

Although the price might seem quite high when compared to others on the market, you're not going to find a better wireless Android Auto adapter, thanks to its reliable connection. The MA1 provides a seamless experience thanks to its 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. You can even keep two devices paired to the wireless adapter just in case you have more than one device that needs connecting to your Android Auto head unit. Thanks to this great reliability, you can plug it in, get it connected with your favorite device, and just keep it tucked away out of sight and get peace of mind. It really is that simple.

So, if you've been thinking about updating your daily flow with an Android Auto wireless adapter, consider the Motorola MA1. Again, you won't find a more seamless experience, and at its discounted price, this is an absolute steal. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale during the Amazon Prime Big Deal sales event.