If you spend a lot of time in your car, you know how important a proper head unit can be for long commutes. While a lot of modern head units support Android Auto, many still require the phone to be plugged in, in order for the magic to happen. Although it's already pretty convenient, making things wireless takes things to another level, and that's where this Motorola MA1 wireless adapter comes into play.

If you've ever wanted to have the ability to wirelessly connect your phone to your Android Auto compatible head unit, the Motorola MA1 is going to be the best and most reliable option available. While it normally costs $89.99, you can now grab it while it's on sale and save 32% off for a limited time. This is a phenomenal deal on one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters on the market right now.

What's great about the Motorola MA1?

With the Motorola MA1, you're getting an extremely compact wireless adapter that's both sleek in appearance and also quite reliable. While there are a lot of wireless adapters out there, Motorola stands heads and shoulders above the competition thanks to its 5Hz Wi-Fi signal and Google-licensed bridge technology, which delivers a reliable connection that makes it perfect for music, phone calls, movies, and more.

When it comes to the setup process, this is quite simple too, requiring users to just plug the device into a compatible USB port in the vehicle, and sync with a compatible Android smartphone using Bluetooth. After this, once everything has been set up, the phone will always automatically connect, providing a seamless Android Auto experience. Best of all, if you share your car or have another device you want to connect, you can make this happen, as the MA1 supports two devices.

Why buy the Motorola MA1?

The Motorola MA1 is one of the most reliable devices out there, providing a seamless experience that goes unmatched. Of course, what really makes this alluring is its price, with a 32% discount that drops it down to one of its lowest prices since last year. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your in-car setup, now's going to be a great time.