Motorola launched its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship, the Moto X40, in China towards the end of last year. In addition to Qualcomm's latest chipset, it featured a smooth 165Hz OLED display, an impressive rear-facing triple camera setup, an insane 60MP selfie shooter, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support. Months after its debut, Motorola has finally brought the device stateside under a different name and with a few minor changes. Along with the new Moto Edge+ 2023, the company has unveiled two budget-friendly Moto G series devices: the Moto G 5G 2023 and the Moto G Stylus 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Motorola devices.

Moto Edge+ 2023

As mentioned earlier, the new Moto Edge+ 2023 is a rebranded version of the Moto X40 that debuted in China late last year. It's a flagship smartphone featuring the same core hardware as its Chinese counterpart, but the U.S. model comes with some changes.

The Moto Edge+ 2023 looks identical and has the same core hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It even has the same camera setup, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, a 12MP f/1.6 2x telephoto, and an impressive 60MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

However, the Moto Edge+ 2023 packs a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery that sort of makes up for the slower 68W wired fast charging support. In contrast, the Moto X40 features a 5,000mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support. Wireless and reverse wireless charging support remains the same, though, at 15W and 5W, respectively.

Other noteworthy features include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM support, and NFC. On the software front, the Moto Edge+ 2023 runs Android 13 out of the box.

Moto G 5G 2023

The Moto G 5G 2023 is a budget-friendly 5G phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480+ chipset, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 120Hz, a dual camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary and a 2MP macro sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter over on the front.

Despite its affordable price, the phone packs stereo speakers, dual SIM support with a hybrid microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Moto G 5G also has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Like the flagship, it runs Android 13 out of the box.

Moto G Stylus 2023

While the Moto G Stylus 2023 is a budget-friendly device like the Moto G 5G, it lacks 5G support but makes up for it with a built-in passive stylus. The phone packs MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the same camera setup as the Moto G 5G.

It has a different design with curved edges for a more comfortable grip, a square camera island finished in a contrasting color that helps it pop, and a slightly thicker chassis with a bit more heft. Design changes and stylus set aside, the Moto G Stylus 2023 is almost identical to the Moto G 5G 2023. It also has stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB.

Pricing & Availability

The flagship Moto Edge+ 2023 will go on sale in the U.S. through Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile starting May 9. It will also be available through Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular shortly thereafter. The universally unlocked model will go on sale at $799.99 through Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's website starting May 25, with pre-orders opening on May 19. Motorola will offer the device in a single Interstellar Black colorway.

The affordable Moto G 5G 2023 will be available unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's website starting May 25 for $249.99. Shortly after the launch, it will also be available via T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi Wireless, USCellular, and Consumer Cellular. Buyers will be able to pick it up in Ink Blue and Harbor Gray colorways.

Lastly, the Moto G Stylus 2023 will be available unlocked at $199.99 through Best Buy, Motorola's website, and Amazon starting May 5. It will also be available via Cricket, Straight Talk Wireless, and Walmart Family Mobile in the coming months. The phone will be available in Midnight Blue and Glam Pink colorways.