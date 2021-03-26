Motorola starts rolling out Android 11 to the Moto G 5G Plus

After rolling out Android 11 to the Moto G Pro in February, the Moto G8/G8 Power earlier this month, and the Moto Edge lineup just last week, Lenovo-owned Motorola is now bringing the latest flavor of Android to one more device. The company has started rolling out stable Android 11 to last year’s mid-range Moto G 5G Plus.

The Android 11 update package is about 1.08GB in size and it comes with the version number RPN31.Q4U-39-27-5. As reported by TudoCelular.com, this particular build is meant for the Brazilian dual-SIM variant of the Moto G 5G Plus (model number XT2075-3-DS). The OTA also includes the February 2021 security patches.

With the update, Moto G 5G Plus users can look forward to all the new features and changes introduced in Android 11, including Conversation notifications, Chat bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, media controls in the Quick Settings panel, Smart Device controls, one time permissions for apps requesting location and microphone access, and much more.

Moto G 5G Plus XDA Forums

At the time, the Android 11 update seems to be rolling out to Moto G 5G Plus units in Brazil only, but it should be coming to more regions in the following weeks. In case you haven’t received the OTA notification on your phone, you can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > System > System update. You can also try out the Lenovo Moto Smart Assistant (LMSA) tool to download the updated firmware right now and flash it using a PC.

Launched in July last year, the Moto G 5G Plus is an affordable 5G-capable smartphone from Motorola, packing a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage, quadruple cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It came with Android 10 out-of-the-box and Motorola released the kernel source code a few months after its launch.