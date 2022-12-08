Although Motorola's flagships are rarely among the best Android phones, its affordable Moto G series hasn't failed to make an appearance in our best cheap Android phone roundups for the last few years. We expect Motorola to continue this trend in the coming year, and it has made a great start today with the launch of the Moto G Play 2023.

The all-new Moto G 2023 is a budget-friendly Android phone that succeeds the Moto G Play 2021. It brings a few design and hardware improvements over the latter, including a new SoC, a notchless high refresh rate display, and a better primary camera.

Motorola Moto G Play 2023: Specifications

Specifications Motorola Moto G Play 2023 Dimensions & Weight 167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm

203g Display 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD

1600 x 720p resolution

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Helio G37 Memory & Storage 3GB RAM

32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) Rear Camera(s) Primary: 16MP f/1.22

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 5MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

10W wired charging support Connectivity USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi Software Android 12

The Moto G Play 2023 features an updated design befitting a smartphone launched in late 2022. It no longer features a tear-drop notch for the selfie camera and opts for a more modern hole-punch solution. The rear-facing camera module also has a new design that gives the phone a more premium look.

6 Images

Close

In addition to the design changes, Motorola has swapped the Snapdragon 460 chip with a MediaTek Helio G37 chip on the newer model, upgraded the phone to a 16MP primary camera, added a new 2MP macro sensor, and updated the 6.5-inch IPS TFT panel to offer 90Hz refresh rate support.

The Moto G Play 2023 also features an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the device offers 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi. Sadly, it doesn't provide 5G support. But that was to be expected given its price.

Pricing & Availability

Although Motorola has officially unveiled the device today, the unlocked version of the Moto G Play 2023 will go on sale in the U.S. for $169.99 starting January 12 through Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola's website.

The device will also be available through UScellular on the same day, with availability through Metro, Dish, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Optimum Mobile to follow. The device will be available in Canada through Motorola's website and select carriers starting January 12.