It's just before the holiday shopping season, and the deals are plentiful, which is a huge plus if you're someone looking to get your shopping done before it really starts to get busy. If you've been searching for a smartphone, especially one with long-lasting battery life, look no further, as the Motorola Moto G Power provides up to three days of battery life on a single charge. To make things even better, the phone is now being discounted by $120, knocking it down to just $129.99.

The Motorola Moto G Power has a large 6.6-inch Max Vision HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Sometimes 64GB of storage isn't enough, but luckily, the Moto G Power offers a microSD slot, which allows expansion up to 512GB. The handset has a triple-camera setup, with a 48MP main sensor that can take crisp and clear photos during the day and even at night.

Perhaps the most alluring aspect of this phone is its ability to last up to three days on a single charge. That's thanks to its large 5,000 battery and its powerful yet efficient processor. Of course, achieving this kind of battery will depend entirely on your use, but Motorola does state that you can expect to watch roughly 20 hours of streaming video on a single charge or do some web browsing for 17 hours. In addition to long battery life, you can feel confident taking the Moto G Power out and about with its water-resistant and repellant design.

If the Motorola Moto G Power sounds like the kind of smartphone you need, you can purchase it right now at its newly discounted price of just $129.99. If you click on the link and find a different price, that means you missed the promotion, or it's out of stock. But that's okay, we have plenty more deals available in our early Black Friday sale roundup.