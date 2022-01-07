Source: Here are the specifications of the upcoming Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Motorola has a ton of devices, and sometimes, it’s hard to keep up with them as they leak. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) has suffered from leaks quite a few times already, with both renders and some marketing materials surfacing recently. Now, though, we are able to share key specifications from the device ahead of its official launch thanks to our sources.

First of all, the Moto G Stylus (2022) has an internal codename of Milan, and it will launch with Android 11. Our source also tells us that there will only be one major upgrade to Android 12, with bi-monthly security updates for two years. We expect this device to launch in North America and Europe at the very least, though we can’t confirm that.

When it comes to the display, the Moto G Stylus (2022) has a 6.78-inch full HD display with a resolution of 2460×1080. It will support a 90Hz refresh rate, and we also know that it’s an IPS LCD panel. It appears to have the MediaTek Helio G85 that launched last year, a 64-bit SoC with eight cores, and a Mali-G52 GPU. It also (obviously) has a stylus, and that stylus can dock inside of the phone.

In terms of cameras, there’s a centered camera cutout housing a 16MP fixed-focus sensor which appears to be the OV16A1Q. The rear-facing cameras are comprised of a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1, an 8MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K4H7 ultra-wide, and a 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M1 depth sensor. As for memory and storage, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) should come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage expandable via MicroSD card. It’s also expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Finally, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) also has a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and there is no dedicated Google Assistant key. There’s a single bottom-firing speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. According to our sources, there is no NFC or dual SIM support.

We aren’t sure when exactly the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) will launch, but we expect that it’s not too far off. Last year’s device launched in January 2021, meaning that it could be any day now that we hear more.